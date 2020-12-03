Q Center’s new leaders to focus on intersectionality during COVID-19

The Q Center will focus more heavily on the link between race, gender, and sexuality going forward, according to director Tahtzee Nico and associate director Val Schweigert.
“One of the things I wanted to push for with the Q Center is, we’re not talking about queerness as just an identity,” Nico said. “We’re looking at queerness as an intersectional politic.”
Nico became the Q Center director in September of this year. They described a shift away from student retention efforts toward making every program at the university more queer-friendly overall, as well as finding new ways to support students, such as having the Q Center “train trainers” and educators so they are better equipped to help students without having to call the Q Center whenever something goes wrong.
Despite Joe Biden’s recent victory in the presidential election, and Washington state’s strong anti-discrimination laws surrounding queer rights, Nico said there is still plenty of work for the Q Center to do.
“Civic engagement … is not gonna be the end-all-be-all,” they said. “What I look to is my community, and not necessarily toward policy.”
Schweigert, who grew up in the Corpus Christi region of South Texas, said there are a lot of organizing movements and resources in Seattle for people to tap into compared to elsewhere in the country.
“But it’s definitely super hard,” Schweigert said. “The Seattle Freeze is real, and it’s exemplified when you hold multiple marginalized statuses.”
The Seattle Freeze phenomenon — describing the difficulty of building long-lasting relationships in the area — has been reported on and studied many times. The Q Center leaders say the effects of it are worse on queer people of color.
“Most folks [in Seattle] are very white, and very proud and able to be visibly out in their queerness,” Schweigert said. “But I wouldn’t say that it’s easy to be queer and/or trans and also Black or Native in this area.”
Nico, who is originally from Montgomery, Alabama , characterized the area less favorably.
“I heard that it was queer-friendly, but I didn’t hear anything about race or racism,” Nico said. “Turns out the Pacific Northwest is one of the most racist places I’ve ever lived in my life.”
As for why, Nico said the “passive-aggressive” nature of Seattle’s residents might be a part of it.
“Racism in the Deep South and on the East Coast is very very explicit, so you’re never confused about how somebody feels about you,” Nico said. “[In Seattle,] people won’t explicitly talk to you about what they have a problem about.”
Nico added that when it comes to discrimination, not talking about it can be harmful.
“You’ll notice something and bring it up, and people shy away from the conversation,” Nico said. “That’s the thing that helps it proliferate.”
Part of the Q Center’s goal, both Nico and Schweigert said, is to make sure those conversations are being had.
Schweigert said her focus at the Q Center now is also on how to “redistribute attention, redistribute wealth, [and] redistribute resources to folks that don’t have access.”
COVID-19 has been an obstacle, and particularly hard on queer communities and communities of color.
“Students come into advising talking about how … they’re supporting their family, their parents or siblings have been laid off, and they’re under unemployment,” Schweigert said. “Even healthcare access — trans folks not being able to access gender-affirming care, hormone therapies and things like that. It’s just really stressful.”
Currently, the Q Center offers digital resources like drop-in advising and a Discord server. Q Center staff can also help students find therapists or provide peer mentoring .
“The biggest challenge is adapting to all of those needs and trying to be as responsive as we can,” Schweigert said.
Nico expressed some optimism for the digital future of the Q Center’s resources.
“Though COVID is unfortunate, it is an opportunity to figure out how to do this stuff right for the people that we’ve excluded for so long,” Nico said.
