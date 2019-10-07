A conversation on homelessness: In UW study, one in five students self-reported food insecurity

“How many students are currently dealing with housing insecurity? How many are dealing with food insecurity?”
Rachel Fyall, an assistant professor in the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, posed these questions to community organizers of fundraisers and homeless interventions trying to end student homelessness. Everyone there had gathered at the University Congregational United Church of Christ for their monthly forum, with Fyall lending an academic perspective.
Fyall has been one of the first academics to pioneer a study looking at student housing and food insecurity, as well as the effects interventions supported by the members of the audience had on students facing these insecurities.
According to the study, 0.3% of all UW students were living in places considered not intended for habitation during winter quarter of 2018. The response for the last 12 months suggested that 3.3% of all respondents, or an estimated 1,527 to 2,046 students, had experienced this form of housing insecurity.
Furthermore, 8.8% of respondents, or an estimated 4,361 to 5,204 students, had lived on someone else’s couch or floor within this same period of time.
Fyall has been collaborating with fellow UW academics like associate professor Christine Stevens, Nursing and Healthcare at the UW Tacoma, and professor Lynne Manzo, College of Built Environments at the UW Seattle, to survey and understand student home and food insecurity on all three UW campuses.
“We had heard snippets from students and colleagues about these issues, but we had no idea the scope of this problem,” Fyall said. “We wanted to figure out how many students at the University of Washington were facing this challenge, and we also began to incorporate the idea of food insecurity because these are really joint basic needs issues.”
When Fyall and her colleagues began their study in November 2017, their primary goal was to visualize the issues they were tackling and use data to estimate the number of students potentially facing these insecurities.
Fyall found that 21% of students were dealing with fears of going hungry because they could not afford to buy food. Likewise, 18% of respondents to the survey said they had skipped or cut the size of their meals due to concerns about cost and 15% were hungry but could not afford to eat.
“Prior to us, other academics had focused on understanding student home and food insecurity at community colleges, which has left an opportunity for us,” Fyall said. “Even at a university, where people may expect this matter to be minimized due to greater school support, these problems persist.”
Through their study, the group focused on providing students with the opportunity to answer survey questions based on their housing and food situation. These surveys were sent through emails collected from UW databases to help keep respondee information confidential.
“Part of why we were motivated to pursue this project was because we often hear about college students as ‘gentrifiers’ driving folks out, and making things worse for everyone else,” Fyall said. “However, the issue is more complicated than that.”
Fyall also believes that this problem is not being exacerbated by the UW, as the services offered by the university, such as the Food Pantry and the Emergency Aid Fund, have likely served as stabilizing forces for students that would have otherwise experienced home and food insecurity.
“While research into housing and food insecurity has only recently begun, the inclusion of first-generation students and students of less elite backgrounds may be the reason why we are seeing a rise in both of these problems in our community,” Fyall said. “Even with our current analysis, the support and involvement of the administration has proven to be a boon for our community.”
Through Fyall’s initiative, UW Tacoma has now begun offering students experiencing homelessness apartment buildings subsidized by the Tacoma Housing Authority. While Fyall believes the U-District is unlikely to have the same subsidization effort, she remains hopeful that the university is able to continue providing support for students who may be in need of it while also providing more widespread education on the matter through community involvement.
“If the community continues to destigmatize the issue of homelessness and food insecurity, I believe that our actions will produce effect,” Fyall said.
