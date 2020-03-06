'I don't have a crystal ball': Cauce expects classes to resume March 30, but subject to change

With the UW transitioning to online classes starting on Monday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the next question is how the UW will be prepared to reopen to in-person courses March 30, the first day of spring quarter.
“I don’t have a crystal ball," UW President Ana Mari Cauce said at a press conference Friday afternoon. "I can’t say where we’re going to be at with COVID-19 three weeks from now. That could change based on an evolving situation and new information, but at this point we have every intention and we are working towards reopening our campus.”
Cauce added that the university is working through scenarios of what it would be like to do "distance education" for a week or two after the break. She didn't elaborate on what that might look like.
Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, who has helped lead the UW’s response to the coronavirus as the interim chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said Friday that he expects more cases on campus, but "I think we'll do everything we can to keep our critical missions going, including our health care centers, our research centers."
This comes as the UW announced its first presumed positive case of the coronavirus in a staff member shortly after Cauce's announcement. Cauce said Friday the decision to go online was made before the university knew about this case.
In the meantime, the university is doubling their sanitizing and cleaning, according to Denzil Suite, vice president for student life.
In her campus-wide message Friday morning that announced a move to online coursework for the rest of winter quarter, Cauce ensured the UW community that the university would be in good shape come the end of the month.
"When you return, know that you will be returning to a well-prepared, clean and safe campus," she wrote.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
