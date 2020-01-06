‘We say no more’: Hundreds gather to protest US military actions

Hundreds of people turned out to Victor Steinbrueck Park on Saturday to protest the military action in response to the recent American assassination of senior Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.
Organized by the Act Now to Stop War & End Racism Coalition, the rally next to Seattle’s Pike Place Market was one of over 80 demonstrations across the country denouncing U.S. military aggression. The protest featured speakers from endorsing organizations as well as chanting and singing of pro-peace songs and slogans.
Nilofar Ganjaie, an Iranian American who is a board member of the National Iranian American Council Action, asked the protestors to continue to stand with Iranian and Iraqi Americans.
“Whenever there is increasing escalations against Iran and Iranians, we see those impacts here in the United States as well,” Ganjaie said.
According to the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, as many as 60 people of Iranian descent have been detained or refused entry by Customs and Border Patrol at the United States-Canada border near Vancouver, B.C.
Seattle Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Madeline Hanhardt said that the United States needs to take responsibility for its legacy of militarism.
“The United States must withdraw from the Middle East, not just for its crimes today, but for generations of crimes committed throughout the [Persian] Gulf,” Hanhardt said.
Jasmine Fernandez, a freshman at the UW and the solidarity officer of the youth Filipinx organization Anakbayan Seattle, emphasized that anti-war discourse should center on those most impacted by violence.
“In order to effectively combat war and the root causes of war, we must understand that Black and Brown people are disproportionately affected by violence, state-sanctioned violence, and militarism,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez also stressed that the most recent escalation of tension between the United States and Iran is part of a longer historical context.
“While Trump is a primary aggressor in the situation that’s taking place right now in Iraq and Iran, the issue of militarism extends far beyond one politician and one administration,” she said.
Phoenix Johnson, who is from First Nations and the president of Veterans for Peace Seattle, honored the Duwamish and Coast Salish peoples, on whose land the protest occurred.
“We cannot talk about the legacy of war and genocide on Brown, Black, and Indigenous bodies without talking about what the U.S. government has done right here in North America,” Johnson said.
To Aliyah Musaliar, a sophomore at the UW, it was important to be at this protest because the anti-war movement can be very white, male, cis, straight, and able-bodied.
“Being a person of color who’s capable of being in control of a situation or having a say in the situation allows for more diversity of ideas,” Musaliar said.
Shanjani, an Iranian American, said she “felt sick to her stomach” over the recent U.S. military action.
“This is something that both affects me personally, but also our country, our world as a whole,” Shanjani said. “It takes not one person but everybody coming out here and protesting, coming together in the face of this abomination.”
As the United States government continues to escalate tension with Iran, the future for many Iranians and Iraqis in both the Middle East and in the United States is uncertain. However, demonstrators hope these gatherings offer hope.
“It’s really powerful to have so many people who are not Iranian Americans, who are not Iraqi Americans, show up and stand in solidarity with our community,” Ganjaie said.
Reach contributing writer Guy Oron at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GuyOron
