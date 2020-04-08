Summer quarter A term to be conducted remotely, UW announces

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, classes will be conducted remotely for all of summer quarter’s A term “in order to put safety and health first, not only for our community, but for the public we serve,” President Ana Mari Cauce announced Wednesday afternoon.
Summer quarter is split into two terms with the A term beginning June 24 and lasting until July 24. According to Cauce, no decision has been made yet about the B term, which starts July 23.
This decision comes just days after Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” emergency order banning gatherings and encouraging residents to practice social distancing until at least May 4.
In response to this change, the university is altering the time schedule to offer hands-on courses in later quarters. Registration for summer classes begins Apr. 13.
“As we plan for B term and the start of fall quarter in September, we are adjusting course offerings to backfill courses with clinical, lab, studio and practicum requirements that cannot be fulfilled remotely,” Cauce said.
Other universities across the country have made similar decisions to move classes online, UCLA and UC Berkeley both have switched to remote classes for their summer semesters.
At the end of March, the UW decided to cancel all summer study abroad programs, and restricted all official travel out of the country.
The university also announced its decision to hold the commencement ceremony, which was scheduled for the week before summer quarter begins, virtually in an effort to uphold social distancing guidelines.
As of April 8, there are 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UW community, 45 of those are connected to the Seattle campus, according to the UW environmental health & safety department. Three community members have died, including two faculty members and a custodian.
Reach Science Editor Ash Shah and News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
