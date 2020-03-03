Lessons from a UW evictions study: Co-authors bridge academic research and housing reform

A study conducted by an interdisciplinary research team at the UW confirmed that evictions contribute to homelessness — with factors of rising rent, a decrease in affordable housing, and the percentage of rent-burdened tenants — exacerbating the problem across Washington counties.
The study further evaluates gender and racial groups affected by the evictions process, revealing that Washington evictions are pervasive, a civil rights issue, and affect tenants who are legally underrepresented.
In terms of pervasiveness, the study states that “between 2013 and 2017, 1 in 55 Washingtonian adults had an eviction.”
Though consisting of at least 5% of the county’s population, black adults disproportionately make up individuals in the eviction process. Also, females have 6% higher eviction rates than men, with the exception of King and Snohomish counties where men are evicted more than women by 3%.
Only 8% of unlawful detainer defendants — people being evicted — were able to have legal representation at some point in their eviction process.
Considering these statistics, it raises questions about what Seattle can do about evictions and the housing crisis.
Co-author Alex Ramiller, a graduate student in the department of geography, explores these questions, saying the researchers aim to bridge the divide between academic research and concrete action, like policy.
“[The study] highlights the scale of the eviction crisis in Washington,” Ramiller said. “[It shows] the extent to which evictions are an issue of social and racial justice that affects minority populations.”
In talks about progressive housing policy changes, Ramiller and another co-author Dr. Ott Toomet admired the passage of Senate Bill 5600, since it changes the “pay or vacate” period from three days to 14 days.
“What the state did to increase the notice period, this kind of increase, is very good,” Toomet said. “There is more time to figure out money options, whether it be through borrowing, a future paycheck, and so on.”
Toomet, a lecturer in the Information School, provided a variety of possible solutions to address the treatment for renters, the homeless, and the evicted.
“Seattle can affect housing,” Toomet said. “Change housing regulation to make zoning regulation less strict, more liberal, and easier to account for wider interests.”
Toomet says Washington needs cheap public housing options adjusted to income needs, accessibility to homeless shelters, and child care allowances to support single-parent wages. While he acknowledges these are not substitutes for more housing, it is imperative that policy reforms should address a wider interest of needs for various residents.
To Toomet, three big problems arise that need to be addressed in relation to evictions: rising inequality, the winner takes all economy, and the supply of housing compared to demand.
“People are not building housing,” Toomet said. “Seattle builds quite a bit, vaguely able to get by with housing, but issues arise in relation to what kind of buildings are permitted. Rent has increased — doubled in the last 10 years. A lot of well-paid workers move in and there are not enough housing units built. Well paid workers push out lesser paid workers and so on until there is nowhere left to go, easier to be evicted.”
Toomet, Ramiller, and other contributors to the study share the sentiment that housing reform is possible and hope that, based on the data they’ve found, change is possible.
