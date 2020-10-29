Cauce talks COVID-19, policing at student senate meeting

UW President Ana Mari Cauce held a public forum at Tuesday’s Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Senate meeting, in which she discussed challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic along with upcoming changes to campus policing.
“We’re not looking to any kind of significant improvement in the progression of the pandemic,” Cauce said. “Based on what the best projections are... things will be at their worst in January.”
Like spring and summer, this quarter is considered an extraordinary circumstances quarter, meaning S grades on the S/NS scale will count toward graduation and degree requirements. There is no limit on the number of S/NS credits.
An official decision has not been made, but Cauce said winter will likely be designated as an extraordinary circumstances quarter as well and that it will look similar to this quarter.
Though plans for spring quarter remain uncertain, Cauce is hopeful that more classes can be held in person.
“The thing that will most ensure that we can get back in person as soon as possible is watching your distance and wearing a mask,” Cauce said. “We can stop hundreds of thousands of deaths.”
Cauce encouraged students to enroll in the Husky Coronavirus Testing Program if they plan to be on or around campus this quarter.
In response to the Greek Row outbreak, Cauce said the Interfraternity Council has put a moratorium on all social activities. Some houses have been fined for breaking social distancing guidelines.
“The outbreak seems to be under control in this case,” Cauce said. “The overwhelming number of members of the [Greek] Community are taking this seriously.”
As of Tuesday, 310 students across 19 fraternities and sororities have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university is also taking steps to reduce the role of the UW Police Department (UWPD) on campus, Cauce said.
“One of the things we’re dealing with is that for some students, mostly our more privileged students, seeing a police officer makes them feel more safe,” Cauce said. “For other students, particularly members of the BIPoC population, seeing an armed police officer makes them feel less safe.”
The university has committed to reducing the UWPD force by 20% by the end of fall quarter. Cauce said further reductions are likely, though it will depend on the development of other services to take the place of the police.
“Right now we have our police officers answering a range of calls that really don’t require an armed police officer,” Cauce said.
The university plans to develop a team of unarmed campus safety officers, as well as an online reporting tool. Cauce also said the administration is working with SafeCampus and faculty from the School of Social Work to develop plans for responding to people in distress.
Cauce will be holding a campus safety town hall Friday at 10:15 a.m. to discuss reimagined campus policing in depth.
