The communal effort behind the UW Food Pantry’s online operations

The UW Food Pantry, which provides food assistance to anyone with a Husky ID, had to act quickly to address the question of how members of the campus community would continue to access food amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of winter quarter, the UW Food Pantry, nestled in Poplar Hall, started moving online, according to coordinator and communication graduate student Alexandra Rochester.
Rochester said she created an online form for patrons of the pantry to fill out orders over spring break. The form was initially optional at the beginning of spring quarter, but was required starting April 7.
The move to an online-first approach was done to create the safest environment possible for the people who frequent the food pantry, as well as volunteers and staff filling the orders amid Washington state’s stay-at-home order.
During the start of the transition, the UW Food Pantry tried to operate with three or four volunteers, with visitors lining up while maintaining social distancing. However, the lines became long and slowed down operations, according to Sean Ferris, the manager of student success for UW Student Life. It was then made clear that online-first was the way to go.
The community using the pantry’s resources responded very quickly to the change to online-only ordering, according to Rochester.
“In the first week that it was a requirement, less than 10 people came to the pantry not knowing about the form or not having filled in the form," Rochester said. "Everyone paid very close attention and was very prepared to work with us to make sure that we can provide groceries, which was a really beautiful thing to see. It felt like a community between the visitors and the volunteers and staff.”
A visit to the UW Food Pantry now consists of people already having completed their order online and waiting outside while observing social distancing. The visitor gives their Husky ID information to a staff member or volunteer who will have already made the basket or will make their basket for them. One visitor is allowed inside at a time, in which they will bag their own food.
Although the number of visitors to the pantry have dropped from an average of 200 mid-winter quarter to around 120 per week by March 9 when classes went online, lots of new visitors have come by the pantry as circumstances drastically changed for UW community members.
"What we try to do is provide a really easy entry point for students who need food assistance," Ferris said. "There is probably a difference for folks coming to our pantry in a space that is clearly for UW community members that has no need of documentation or proof of need, and the people you're shopping with are peers you'll see in other places around campus."
Food security is a spectrum, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Resources like the UW Food Pantry are essential in bringing students, faculty, and staff from places of food insecurity to food security, especially amid a pandemic, a state-wide stay-at-home order, and potential job uncertainty.
Results from a May 2019 study conducted by UW professors across various disciplines showed that across the three UW campuses, an estimated range of 3,237 to 3,934 students – 7% of the student population – accessed food support from either on- or off-campus pantries or off-campus free meal sites in the previous 12 months.
The UW Food Pantry is not alone in their efforts to give members of the UW community access to food in these vulnerable times. According to Rochester, Housing & Food Services (HFS) gave the pantry around 600 pounds of food in a four-week period alone while campus was closed. For perspective, the pantry had gleaned 2,000 pounds in 2019.
Any food given by HFS that expired or could not fit into the UW Food Pantry's storage was donated to the U-District Food Bank, which in the past helped the pantry in figuring out how to operate, according to Rochester.
The UW Farm, a longtime partner of the UW Food Pantry, has also supplied much of the fresh produce it provides to community members and continues their work amid the pandemic and campus closure, Ferris said in an email.
The ASUW Bean Basket, a store selling non-perishable sustainably-sourced bulk goods that normally operates in the HUB, has closed its brick-and-mortar store as a result of the coronavirus. Julia Meyer, the fresh food and sustainability intern at the UW Food Pantry, reached out to the Bean Basket asking if any excess products could be sold to the pantry.
As ASUW spending has been paused for spring quarter, the Bean Basket was able to give between 650 and 750 pounds of food in five shipments to the UW Food Pantry for free, according to Student Food Cooperative co-manager Emma Turner. The food ranged from beans, flours, and rice to dried fruit and gluten free oats.
Various academic departments and people in the UW community have also asked what they can do to help the UW Food Pantry, but the community outreach didn't stop there, according to Rochester. She said that four visitors who have gone to the pantry for food resources recently became volunteers.
“It meant a lot to me to see that [the visitors] both appreciated what we did and felt safe [enough] to be a part of the giving back as well," Rochester said. "It felt very cyclical and has built more of a community spirit amongst us all.”
The UW Food Pantry is located in Poplar Hall 210 at 1311 NE 41st Street. The online form to order food can be found here. The UW Food Pantry's operating hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m for picking up orders. The UW Food Pantry suggests placing your order at least 12 hours before visiting to ensure your order will be ready.
For both students in and outside of the U-District experiencing financial hardship that may prevent the continuation of their degree, the UW has administered an Emergency Aid program. More information and the application form can be found here.
