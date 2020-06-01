ASUW Board of Directors hears international student task force

The May 28 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) heard the final report from the ASUW International Student Engagement Task Force.
“This is the culmination of over five years of student work and student advocacy,” task force member Maha AlHomoud said. “Even if most of the task force members may not be able to see this entity before they graduate, we really want to ensure that future international students are represented, that they are heard, and that they really feel like they belong on this campus.”
The task force grew in part out of a proposal to establish an International Student Commission by task force co-chair and Director of Internal Policy Cooper Robertson from October 2019. Amid questions about the size and scope of such a commission, the bill was tabled indefinitely just a few weeks later in deference to the senate legislation that eventually created the current task force.
It is far from the first effort to increase international student engagement and advocacy on campus. According to Robertson, international student advocacy groups existed in the 2013-2014 and 2016-2017 school years, and despite the apparent failure of these efforts, the spirit of international student advocacy remained.
“Ultimately, we really wanted to determine how we, as ASUW, or as the University of Washington, can be serving the needs of international students by addressing the barriers and concerns that international students face, and then also understanding what ways we can help,” Robertson said.
In order to help identify those barriers and concerns, the task force created a survey designed for international students and presented the results. The survey addressed a wide variety of topics from academics to satisfaction with existing on-campus resources.
“The majority of the respondents reported feeling at least somewhat comfortable with their academic experiences at the UW,” voting member and FIUTS Vice President Anna Chu said, but that “there is this lack of awareness and support from the academic advisors, professors, or TAs towards recognizing specific identities and experiences of international students with regards to language barriers, cultural background, or status.”
Survey respondents also expressed being subject to a variety of microaggressions and hostile environments.
“I was made fun of and told my country ‘had no place in the world,’” task force co-chair Lu Song said, quoting a respondent. “I am constantly mocked for my accent even though it is similar to American English. I am constantly made to feel like I am lesser of a person for being from outside of the [United States].”
Based on the survey results, the task force made two recommendations.
The first was to propose a new definition for an international student for advocacy purposes. According to the presentation, that definition is: “Any student who comes to the [United States] to seek education (amongst other goals/desires), but considers a country outside of the [United States] as their home and/or feels that they identify and belong more to another culture outside of the United States is considered an international student.”
This definition would be separate from the legal definition of international student used by the UW for financial aid and other administrative purposes and would be more inclusive of the varied backgrounds from which international students come.
The second recommendation would be to formally establish an office that “would give students access to broad self-representation and advocacy,” AlHomoud said. The office would work to centralize resources and information for international students, liaison with student government and student advocacy groups, and establish and improve programming that addresses the unique stressors and barriers facing international students.
Although the task force hopes to establish a second team to explore the structure and logistics of such an office by next year, the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic may present a challenge to that timeline.
The BOD also passed Board Bill 2.47, which directs the transition process for outgoing and newly-elected ASUW employees.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. until June 18.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
