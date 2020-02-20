‘Justice should be administered and resolved equally’: State supreme court justice talks UW, the court, and activism

The Washington Supreme Court will take a sojourn from their normal home at the Temple of Justice in Olympia to hear cases at the UW Law School on Feb. 20.
The court will hear three cases: State of Washington v. Alejandro Escalante; Gerlach v. The Cove Apartments, et al.; and Lee, et al. v. Evergreen Hospital Medical Center.
The first case, State v. Escalante, deals with the case of Alejandro Escalante and whether he should have had his Miranda rights read to him when border patrol stopped him returning to Washington.
The second case, Gerlach v. Cove, is a case in which the high court will judge whether or not a trial court abused its discretion.
And Lee v. Evergreen deals with the practices of the Evergreen Hospital, where nurses allege they had been illegally denied rest periods mandated by state law.
As for the court itself, the Supreme Court of Washington counts three UW alumni among their ranks: Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American to serve on the state’s highest court after being appointed in December; Barbara Madsen, who was elected to the court in 1992; and Charles Johnson, the longest-serving justice on the court currently.
The Daily had the chance to speak over the phone with Justice Johnson about his career, current events, and what students should know about the court.
Johnson graduated from the UW in 1974 and joined the court 17 years later. He taught state constitutional law at Seattle University School of Law from 1995 to 2010 and has used his position to have a “conversation about how we deliver and how our system is perceived to be working to see if there's anything we need to do to address problems or improve things.”
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
The Daily: What made you want to become a judge?
Justice Johnson: The idea that, when I was practicing law, I experienced a bit of frustration, viewing the then-courts as being unresponsive to those of us who were trying to struggle through the case resolution in the trenches, representing clients. It's just something that was instilled in me from, I think, my father.
But I had aspired to it. I wanted the challenge. I think people, and it’s certainly true for me, go to law school because they want to make a difference in people's lives. A positive difference. Help them through whatever legal problems they might have, and that's true for me. And I saw the position as offering that opportunity to influence the profession, the legal profession on a broader scale, and that's challenging.
The Daily: On your path to becoming a justice, you were a student at the UW. Looking back, how was the UW different then?
Justice Johnson: You know, back then, we didn't have social media, obviously. I don't know what effect that has on the student educational experience today, but back then we got together in groups and we had group discussions over some topics that have presented a common interest. Also, during that time, although I was only touched on the periphery of it, there was a lot of student unrest. That was a time when the U.S. was involved in the war in Vietnam, when there was a large student activity nationally that was resisting to that war.
The Daily: One of the things the UW prides itself on today is its culture of diversity and inclusion. The ‘70s were, of course, a time when those cultures were just beginning to enter the mainstream. How different, then, was the culture not just at the UW but around the city, around your region at that time?
Justice Johnson: Very segregated compared to today. As far as the opportunity or the inclusiveness of society, there was implicit, explicit segregation and division that was historically based and accepted.
In the ‘70s, we were just starting to become curious as to the needs and the problems in the struggles of people who are different than us, either gender or racially different. And so it's a great time to sort of open up and to recognize where injustice has existed and involve yourself in efforts to eliminate those injustices. We're still struggling to come out of that history today. It's necessary to think about and have conversations over the inclusiveness that we are experiencing today that didn't exist back in the ‘70s.
That experience when I was a student, instilled in me an attitude of inclusiveness, that there should not be a difference in how cases are resolved based upon race or ethnicity or gender or any other factor. That justice should be administered and resolved equally unrelated to who you are, where you were born, or what you believed in.
The Daily: Do you think that maintaining some degree of that removal from the public eye brings some benefit?
Justice Johnson: The obscurity is just part of the job. But there are people who do watch us and are interested, and most are lawyers. Some are not. So in a way, the job is isolated and removed from public scrutiny, but in another sense it's open if people want to access it. That's the best we can accomplish to say, “Here we are. You have to click on to learn something, to educate yourself on how the court system works.”
And it's a topic we in the judiciary feel very strongly about: educating the people about the civics, I guess, of the judicial system and the legal profession. And the importance in this country of recognizing the rule of law that we all enjoy, which has many components to it.
But again, the the basic one is the equality of treatment for all individuals, regardless of wealth, or social status, or race or religion, ethnicity or gender, or orientation. It's important for us to continue to promote that rule of law so people feel comfortable and confident that they’re entitled to equal rights.
The Daily: What are some of the cases that you've decided that you consider to be most impactful?
Justice Johnson: As I said, we're a discretionary court. Most of our cases have a significance to them. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be hearing them. Probably the most satisfying area of the law that I was a part of the conversation in developing was the independence of our state constitutional privacy provisions and other provisions.
Every state has its own constitution with its own specific provisions. There is a commonality of principles that are established in the state Constitution with those under the U.S. Constitution. But state courts are not necessarily limited to following U.S. Supreme Court cases. And most of the time, it’s prudential to do so. But sometimes we should and do diverge.
In the area of privacy, we recognize that under the state constitution that it provides an express and explicit right to privacy, which we have strongly defined and established protections for individuals against intrusion from government actors. So that's one area of the law that was in dispute when I joined the court. Many of my colleagues wanted to embrace and just follow whatever the U.S. Supreme Court said in that area, and others of us thought it didn't make any sense to do so and advocated for an independent approach.
That discussion and conversation and evolution to an independent state constitutional interpretation took place during the time I've been on the court. Like I said, I was involved in the conversation. The only way that that is accomplished is through the persuasive arguments of those members of the court.
The Daily: Do you have any regrets from the time on the court?
Justice Johnson: Um … No. I've enjoyed the experience of being here for the number of years I've been here, which is almost 30, probably longer than you've been alive. This is my reelection year and I decided to enjoy it and it's fulfilling and it's challenging, all in the same bundle, and I'm going to seek reelection to another six-year term. I could fill that term. The state constitution has a mandatory age retirement at age 75. So I'm 68 now. I started early. My career started when I was 39. It’s been long and rewarding.
The Daily: Do you feel that you've ever made a wrong decision?
Justice Johnson: No.
The Daily: Politics in the United States is undergoing a shift and the roles of many institutions being called into question. How do you think the role of the judiciary has shifted over time, especially in the past decade or so?
Justice Johnson: I don't know. I don't know if it has. The politics have engendered a discussion and conversation over certain topics that need to be discussed and conversed. Whatever we go through today as far as the political divisiveness is not something that is unique to us. There is a historical component to most of what we are discussing or witnessing today.
The only significant difference, in my view, is the way the information travels at the speed of a click on a device. But people are engaged in politics as much or as little as they have been historically. But I think every time you use a pendulum swings one way or the other, it's an opportunity to engage in those conversations to reflect on who we are and what we want to be perceived as.
But as far as judiciary is, it is always steady, no matter what the political party is in power, none of the court's decisions, none of our court, or the U.S. Supreme Court, is affected by who happens to win the election. They are all more or less etched in stone until the court reverses them.
The Daily: As you know, and as we've touched on, the nominations to the Supreme Court are made by presidents who are often decidedly partisan, even if the judges themselves can render the law in an impartial manner. Do you think this makes the judiciary at the national level somewhat politicized?
Justice Johnson: In the public’s mind, perhaps. I think in practice, less so.
Early in my career, I didn't know which way I was going to lean in certain areas of the law, but I've developed through reading and discussions and conversations a position of principles and ideals. I think the U.S. Supreme Court justices go through that same process.
Now, they may have some background tendencies, but I've not convinced those are reflected in the confirmation hearings that, in my view, are more political theater, but the public perceives them as being part of something. That, I think, diminishes the prestige or the independence and the reputation of the court is that public perception of fairness and impartiality.
But that's the way it goes. I'm more comfortable with the process of having voters elect and select their judicial representatives rather than a pure appointed process because voters are intelligent and wisely cast their vote. That's a perception I embrace.
The Daily: Technology is undergoing a bit of a renaissance with the personal computer, the rise of social media, and the rise of electronic records. How do you think technology has changed the way the courts operate?
Justice Johnson: The more information you get doesn’t change that basic equation, that there's good arguments on both sides of the issue.
For my purposes, personally, I'm able to access more information, educate myself on a more broader basis than just relying on the books we have in our office. But the books have always been a component of research in any legal issue. What has been decided before is very important to how we're going to resolve or approach an issue that needs resolving today. And we're guided in that way by the voices and principles that those who've served before us established. We can't ignore those. We’re educated by those.
So, technology has allowed me a broader understanding of the foundation that we're operating from in approaching resolution of the current dispute.
The Daily: Technology has allowed police and federal agencies to execute high-tech surveillance on persons they deem suspicious and authorized through search warrants. Obviously, citizens do not have that capability. Do you think that creates an imbalance in who has evidence for a trial?
Justice Johnson: I think it's a significant concern that people need to have a discussion of, “What do we want to have free from government inspection?” As opposed to stuff we voluntarily put out there that anyone can get. There is a balance in that that forms the basis for cases that come before us. And it's going to present us with a lot of opportunities, not only during the time I’m here, but for all time to keep defining that line between the government's power and the person's rights.
This privacy and the degree of information that is out there on all of us, it's going to generate court cases, that we’ll have to decide, and cases will be decided on the quality of argument and the principles that are being advanced.
The Daily: What do you think that people should know about the courts?
Justice Johnson: Courts exist to provide a forum for peaceful, rather predictable resolution of disputes. The people who have to access courts for that purpose are entitled to respect and certainly equal treatment. Judges are trained and educated and are constantly reminded of their obligations to deliver justice on that basis. We strive to and perhaps will never attain that principle. It’s an ideal that is plastered on the facade of the U.S. Supreme Court, where it says “equal justice under law.”
It's not equal. Today, it's never been equal in the sense that every person will have the equal result. But it doesn't mean we shouldn't continue to strive to improve the delivery of justice. So we can move towards that goal so that, as I said earlier, it doesn't matter how much money you have, or your race, your ethnicity or any other factor. You're entitled to the same result as everyone else. It's the great arena where equality reigns. And we can do better. And we have improved the system during my tenure. We're not anywhere near where we need to be.
So that's always a constant self-inspection to determine what areas, given the limited resources that we have, we can engage; provide something better. But people should understand that that's our ideal that you should trust the courts, of all the institutions, to give you a fair shake. That’s important to judges. That’s important to, I think, the lawyers.
The Daily: Is there something specific that students should know about the courts?
Justice Johnson: Be aware of it. Educate yourself on the existence of the courts. The courts provide a service to people in so many different ways. It could be a real estate matter. So most students will be involved in some real estate transaction that might require court resolution or a family dispute or an inheritance dispute or a criminal matter or a traffic ticket or any number of things. And people should just be aware that the courts exist as the advocate or the forum in which to resolve those matters.
The reason we strive to improve public trust and confidence is we can't accept a society where those who are excluded seek self help in resolving those disputes because it just doesn't work. Courts are a necessary component of our society. They establish the rule of law, define certain relationships and serve the public. And the more people understand and educate themselves about the existence and role of the courts, I think, the better they feel about the decisions we make.
Those interested in the hearings can read summaries of the cases posted by UW Law faculty David Ziff here, here, and here. The hearings, which will be open to the public, will also be streamed live on the UW Law webpage.
