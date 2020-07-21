Stay home, stay healthy = clear skies? Not quite

A recent analysis by UW researchers seeks to answer a question that’s been hovering in the air since early March, when government officials across the country began instituting widespread stay-at-home orders: Are the skies clearer with cars off the road and people staying at home? Well, as it turns out, not quite.
Public and media attention has been piqued by various stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Washington’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order first enacted in March. With fewer cars on the road, people have suggested the air seems to be cleaner as well.
However, very little research has been done to advocate for or against this view, until recently, as Bujin Bekbulat and Julian Marshall in the UW’s department of civil and environmental engineering have taken up the cause.
“The original research considered two pollutants,” Marshall said in an email. The measurements of these pollutants, PM2.5 and ozone, the researchers say, were collected from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s more than 500 regulatory monitors across multiple regions.
The results of the study suggest that even given the enormous changes from the national response to COVID-19, PM2.5 and ozone levels have not dropped across the US “outside their normal range of variability.”
The researchers propose that this result is at least partly due to the fact that these secondary pollutants are formed in the atmosphere from multiple emission sources. In other words, emission from traffic does not seem to be the sole determining factor of air quality, even when traffic is as drastically reduced as it has been over the past several months.
The researchers qualify that they are only just beginning to understand what the data says, and that more work is to be done.
“Understanding the changes in air pollution attributable to stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 responses is not as straightforward as simply looking before versus after those orders, or comparing a day this year to the same day last year,” the researchers write in their study. “Because of random and systematic temporal variability, concentrations post-COVID may be different than pre-COVID for reasons unrelated to COVID.”
Given that the sociological changes attributable to the COVID-19 response are both unprecedented and unpredictable, the ongoing research is a rare and important glimpse into the environmental effects of such changes.
“We have acquired and are now analyzing a richer set of all six criteria air pollutants,” Marshall said.
The results of the forthcoming analysis will likely be the first of many such studies to examine the effects of the wavering economic shutdown in cities across the country.
“To our knowledge, no peer reviewed articles have systematically analyzed the changes in measured ozone and PM2.5 air pollution concentrations in the US due to the COVID response,” the researchers said.
The initial results of this research present two suggestions for stepping into the new normal of a post-COVID world.
First, the researchers said, “because of decades of effective regulatory policies, air pollution levels in the U.S. are much lower than many other countries in the world.” This holds true even through such an unprecedented crisis as this.
Second, the fact that even with such policies in place, air pollution is continuing at nearly the same level even in the middle of an economic shutdown, demonstrates just how much more work is left to be done in order to maintain clear skies.
Reach reporter Austin Van Der Veen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.