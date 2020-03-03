Ins and outs of Sunday's march to tax Amazon

More than 100 protesters were heard fervently chanting “Ho ho, hey hey, Amazon has got to pay” this past Sunday while approaching the Amazon Spheres that opened last January.
The set of three interconnected glass spheres that act as an ultramodern office space for Amazon employees, built right next to their Day One tower in Belltown, serve as a change of scenery compared to the rest of the business buildings in the area. Yet, to many in attendance, they represent a company that isn’t paying its fair share.
Those marching were united under three main ideas: Amazon and big businesses in the Seattle area are not paying enough in taxes, social housing is a necessity for city residents, and Seattle needs its own version of the Green New Deal.
United Automobile Workers (UAW) 4121, an on-campus union comprised of student and postdoctoral employees of the university, were passionate and vocal in their distaste of the rising rent prices that students face near campus.
“Grad students, all students at the University of Washington, really struggle with rent,” Preston Sahabu, a graduate student in civil engineering and member of UAW 4121, said. “They really struggle with [the] housing crisis. Meanwhile, we also have this enormous company that doesn’t pay taxes within the city limits.”
Many of the speakers at the march noted that Washington has the most regressive tax system in the country based on an Economic Opportunity Institute report.
The report goes on to say that Seattle also has the most regressive taxes of any large city in America, meaning larger corporations have uniquely small tax rates compared to those who fall in the lower tax brackets.
Amzi Jeffs, another member of UAW 4121 and a Ph.D. student in the mathematics department, said that over 50% of the students in the union reported being rent-burdened, meaning they spent over a third of their income on rent, with many paying over half.
“Something our membership really needs is affordable housing,” Jeffs said. “I don’t think you can get the level of affordable housing we need without some sort of progressive tax, and I think the ‘Tax Amazon’ movement is a good model for that.”
Rent prices across Seattle have been rising rapidly since 2011, with a growth of 3% in the last year alone. Amazon’s federal tax rate has also been increasing, with a high of 1.2% in the past three years, a number that is about 10% under the average for corporations.
These numbers have been at the forefront of concern for citizens present at the march. Worries have been growing since the head tax — used to pay for social housing and homelessness programs — was repealed in 2018, just under a month after it was put into effect.
The head tax was implemented to raise an estimated $47 million annually to aid with the above issues.
Individuals and leaders at the rally mentioned this failed tax and countered by saying that they would not back down and would not be fazed.
“When we launched that campaign,” one speaker said to the crowd. “Every single member of the Seattle City Council at the time told us, ‘that is a nonstarter. It will never happen. It’s not going anywhere.’ But guess what? Less than a year later they unanimously voted to pass a $15 an hour minimum wage.”
Matthew Smith, an Amazon cargo handler, expressed his distrust in the deals that were being made with his company regarding taxes. He told marchers that they needed to band together to fight big business and to reach their goals. He said that members in the tech industry and other employees at Amazon were already in support of the ‘Tax Amazon’ movement.
“We’re on the side of the working class,” Smith said. “Let’s beat preemption, let’s tax Amazon and big business to fund social housing and a Green New Deal. Let’s make this a city for working people.”
