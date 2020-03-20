Official UW travel outside the country restricted until further notice due to coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus continues to rapidly spread both locally, nationally, and overseas, the UW has restricted all official travel for employees and students outside the United States until further notice, according to a campus-wide message sent by Provost Mark Richards on Friday, March 20.

This restriction means no UW funds can be used to support any travel outside the United States until further notice. In addition, the UW’s travel waiver process has also been suspended, meaning there will be no exceptions to this rule.

“The Husky community is a global community, and we are deeply saddened by the circumstances that make this travel restriction necessary,” Richards said in the announcement. “The University of Washington is a global University — now and always — and we look forward to a bright future in which our students, faculty and staff are again traveling the world in pursuit of discovery and in service to humanity.”

This follows an advisory from the U.S. Department of State urging all Americans to avoid international travel due to COVID-19 which has over 250,000 cases worldwide and has caused more than 11,000 deaths.

Because of this travel advisory, UW-sponsored travel insurance and emergency assistance will not be available for any new travel, according to Richards.

Some members of the UW community currently remain outside the United States due to travel restrictions imposed by other nations, Richards notes, and those people should connect with an embassy in case they are in need of emergency assistance.

Richards adds that those currently abroad may need to remain where they are for a “period of time.” The UW Global Travel Security team is in communication with such travelers to offer support and resources.

Those people should go to the UW’s Office of Global Affairs website for more information.

This new restriction follows a pattern of increasingly strict travel policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The university announced in early February that faculty, staff, students, and other personnel could not travel to China using university resources or in an official university capacity until further notice. A travel waiver was also required to go to South Korea.

The UW also suspended study abroad in Italy a couple weeks before the winter quarter program ended as Italy quickly became the European epicenter for the virus. All spring quarter study abroad programs were canceled earlier this month, as well.

“These restrictions do not apply to personal travel,” Richards said. “However, we strongly encourage you to review applicable travel warnings and in-country restrictions for your destination. We are uncertain on how long these travel restrictions will last so it is important to be well-informed before you travel.”

Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet

