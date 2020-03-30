Will the quality of UW education be affected online? Professors say ‘it’s a real possibility’

For students and instructors, the big question on their mind going into spring quarter is whether the quality of learning will be impacted by the move to all online instruction as a result of COVID-19.
Recently, a petition from students requesting reduced tuition and fees to compensate for this move to online instruction drew more than 8,000 signatures.
Beth Kalikoff, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, remained optimistic at the change. There definitely would be changes and adjustments to get used to for spring quarter, but she was confident faculty and students would adapt and there would be no significant impact.
“The same people are teaching the online courses that are teaching the face-to-face courses,” Kalikoff said. “Their expertise as instructors and researchers and experts in their field remains the same.”
Kalikoff explained that, like other universities, the UW has been integrating more technology into the classroom, which could make the transition easier. Additionally, a number of classes are already taught online each quarter from a wide variety of departments.
For many students in science majors or lab-heavy disciplines, the move to online could have serious consequences for student success. Chemical engineering professor and department chair Jim Pfaendtner has been proactive in working on his plan for spring quarter.
“I would say it’s impossible to know in advance,” Pfaendtner said. “It’s a real possibility that we are not delivering the level of historic quality that we are used to at UW chemical engineering.”
One of the measures that the department has taken to ensure the quality of education is a massive overhaul of their courses, and in some cases, to avoid online instruction altogether.
According to Pfaendtner, juniors in the major typically take a foundational lab class which has now been moved to fall, as well as some other classes. The department has also moved some lecture classes from the coming fall term to spring to accommodate the change.
For lab classes that can’t be rescheduled, Pfaedtner is planning to have teaching assistants run versions of the experiments at home or in a lab, when possible, and then show them to students so that they can write up analyses.
Pfaedtner added that the department plans to offer less work for spring quarter and focus more on learning rather than having several exams and homeworks and a heavy curve. The department has also ensured that chemical engineering degrees from the UW would still be accredited despite the adjustment. He hopes the move will compensate for some of the adjustment aspects of moving to online classes.
Some studies on the effectiveness of online education are less optimistic. One 2019 report from George Mason University criticized online education as contributing to socioeconomic and racial gaps in achievement.
Inside Higher Ed noted that most of the inequitable outcomes came from for-profit colleges which have been closing rapidly in recent years due to financial concerns and legal issues.
One of the most important findings from the George Mason report, however, was the importance of meaningful one-on-one interaction. It suggests that for students who are first-generation or who have not spent a long time in an academic setting, the move to online instruction could put them at a disadvantage. This could be seen in gaps in achievement or fewer resources for vulnerable students.
The Center for Teaching and Learning plans to continue holding office hours for faculty adjusting to online courses and has provided several resources on their website.
Kalikoff and Pfaendtner explained that one significant thread is the psychological and emotional weight of COVID-19 on student education.
“To me, the bigger concern is that we have these underlying societal concerns due to the coronavirus that are on everybody's mind all the time,” Pfaendtner said. “Those impacts to me are going to so dramatically swap out the effect on student learning from moving online.”
