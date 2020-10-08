ASUW Student Senate to focus on COVID-19 and expanding representation

Senate speaker Lukas Illa and senate vice speaker Mustapha Samateh led this year’s first Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Student Senate meeting Tuesday. New and returning senators were welcomed with presentations on parliamentary procedure and speakers from ASUW committees.
The meeting saw a sharp increase in membership from last year. There are currently 69 senators with full voting privileges, up from just over 20 this time last year.
Legislative goals outlined for the coming academic year included addressing COVID-19 issues and expanding diversity outreach.
“[We’re] working to increase diversity in ASUW Senate as well as representation and access,” director of diversity efforts Rachel Smithers said. “Expanding and refining the diversity credit [requirement] is a goal.”
Senate oversight committee chair Reiden Chea encouraged registered student organizations (RSOs) to request senate representation. Any RSO, fraternity, sorority, and other student entity are now eligible for a “designated senate seat.” Designated seats are given full voting privileges, but do not require constituents.
Chair of the general affairs committee, Robin Cheung, will be stepping down due to schedule conflicts. During the meeting, eight senators were nominated for the position. The committee, which currently has 14 voting senators, is responsible for legislation that doesn’t fit into other committees.
“[General affairs] is all about directing conversations,” Cheung said. “Our focus is engaging senators in writing legislation and facilitating communication.”
Four senators were also nominated for an empty seat on the finance and budget committee, responsible for drafting the ASUW budget for the next academic year and for managing the $75,000 Special Appropriations Fund which provides funding for RSOs.
Voting for both positions will take place next week. Finance and budget committee candidates will have 30 seconds to answer a prepared question from ASUW finance & budget director Alece Stancin. Similarly, candidates for the chair of general affairs will have 45 seconds to answer a prepared question.
A vote on R-27-1: A Resolution in Support of Cake 2020 will take place at next week’s meeting. The bill is designed to help new senators practice the approval process for legislation (and cake is a seemingly uncontroversial subject).
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
