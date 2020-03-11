Fans restricted for UW Athletics home games due to novel coronavirus

[Updated at 2:30 p.m. on March 11 with a statement from a Baylor spokesperson.]
In a release made at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, UW Athletics announced that spectators will be restricted from all home sporting events “until further notice.”
“Effective immediately, attendance at all home athletic events will be restricted to competing student-athletes, coaches and essential working personnel only, which includes credentialed media members,” the release says. “In addition, student-athletes' families & recruits will be permitted to attend home events.”
Washington’s first events affected by fears of novel coronavirus came last night, as both Samford and Baylor announced that they would not fly their men’s and women’s tennis teams to Seattle.
"Like the rest of the country Baylor University is taking the proper precautions as it relates to COVID-19," a Baylor spokesperson said in an email. "Our president and director of athletics have communicated internally. The women’s tennis trip to Seattle was cancelled as a precaution at this time."
The Washington softball team will still play host to Team USA on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Utah this weekend, and the baseball team has still made plans to travel to USC, despite cancellations from both tennis programs.
This decision comes in light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Wednesday morning to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people to blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus that has 190 cases in King County, as of Tuesday. The Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds from the Western Hockey League both announced they would “adhere to mandated guidelines,” while the Mariners are currently making alternative plans for games scheduled in March.
UCLA was the first Pac-12 school to restrict attendance at home sporting events at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. USC followed shortly after, and Stanford restricted athletic events following a Santa Clara Public Health Department order Wednesday morning.
Additionally, in a statement released by NCAA president Mark Emmert via Twitter at 1:31 p.m. on March 11, the governing body announced it would play both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments without fans in attendance.
The Athletic Department also announced that fans who bought single-game tickets will automatically receive equal credit to go to future purchases, but that they can also request a full refund. Season-ticket holders will receive full credit.
Softball’s games against Team USA and Utah this week will be the first games to be played under these conditions. Baseball returns home on Tuesday for a midweek matchup with Gonzaga and then a weekend series with Arizona starting on March 20. The rowing teams also have their season-opening inter-squad scrimmage on Montlake Cut that day as well. The tennis teams don’t return to Seattle until April.
UW Athletics continues to work with university leadership and take guidance from health officials on this situation as it evolves. Any future updates will be available on its website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
