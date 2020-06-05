Pandemic then and now: Connecting COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu

In 1918, the Spanish Flu swept the globe, infecting and killing people worldwide. The casualties were staggering with some 50 to 100 million deaths total, an estimated 675,000 of them Americans.
Nancy Bristow, a professor and chair of the history department at the University of Puget Sound, drew some distinct connections and contrasts between that outbreak and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in a Zoom webinar hosted June 2 by the UW history department.
“Perhaps the past can help us make some sense of today,” Bristow said.
Some of the obvious differences between how America handled the 1918 influenza compared to COVID-19 are in the circumstances. In 1918, the world was locked in war. Medical equipment and technology were lacking back then, and today there are more advanced tools and medicine to preserve lives.
Bristow explained that both viruses are similar in that they are difficult to contain and extremely contagious. The Spanish Flu was also extremely lethal and could kill an infected person almost overnight. COVID-19, while not as fatal, is extremely difficult to monitor and identify due to its sometimes asymptomatic nature.
“You could be infected for weeks before you start showing symptoms,” Bristow said.
The greater question addressed in the webinar was how this pandemic could have happened in America amongst the technological advancements the country has made. The answer, Bristow explained, was ignorance.
When the 1918 influenza hit, the country was also in the middle of World War I. Families were separated as soldiers were sent to battle. The nation was confident in its military strength. But when a deadly and infectious disease was discovered, the public turned a blind eye to the matter and continued pouring its focus and resources into the battle.
At the time, President Woodrow Wilson had convinced people that “epidemics were a thing of the past,” Bristow said. “They really believed they could contain this thing. There was no need for our people to worry about the matter.”
President Donald Trump’s handling of the disease is similar. Making dozens of false claims about the disease and its nature, lying about progress in medical research and potential cures, and even riling up civilians to hold large protest gatherings against public health measures in social distancing allows the virus to spread even further.
Similarly in the 1918 pandemic, massive victory parades to bolster the morale and support of the war effort were made, allowing the disease to spread like wildfire. In the summer of 1918, Philadelphia had thrown a grand parade bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the streets. Around 72 hours later, nearly every bed in Philadelphia’s hospitals were filled with those infected leading to almost 5,000 deaths.
“Perhaps the most shocking of Wilson’s actions was his inaction,” Bristow said. “He offered no words of guidance and no words of sympathy during the crisis.”
So how is it possible that so little has changed since this tragedy in the past? Bristow answered, primarily because of how quickly it disappeared from the public conscience and history. The Spanish Flu pandemic had quickly become America’s forgotten pandemic, as well as the mistakes that were made in addressing it. Political, social, and cultural systems did not change at all to address weaknesses where a pandemic might strike again in the future.
The greatest difference between 1918 and today is that their story is finished. Americans’ stories right now can be shaped by their decisions, and they can use the past to make better decisions in the future and not repeat the same mistakes, Bristow explained.
The recording of the webinar will be available to view on the UW history department website by next week.
