Southeast Asian students show solidarity by sharing their collective histories

Members of the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA), Khmer Student Association (KhSA), and Filipino American Student Association (FASA) came together to share stories about themselves, their families, and their collective histories.
“Reclaim Your Narrative,” presented Thursday in the HUB Lyceum, turned out about 100 members from the three clubs.
Rick Bonus, associate professor in American ethnic studies and director of minors in diversity and Oceania Pacific Islander studies, was a guest speaker.
“On Facebook, the event page said that about 300 people were going,” VSA event coordinator Joanna Phung said. “But I liked the size because it was more intimate and everyone got to know each other on a personal level.”
Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines have in common a history of war, U.S. intervention, and imperialism. Vietnam and Cambodia also have a shared history of conflict with one another.
The purpose of the event was to build solidarity among students who identify with these ethnic groups in the Southeast Asia region. Organizers focused the night’s discussions on three major historical events.
The first was the Fall of Phnom Penh on April 17, 1975, to the Khmer Rouge, resulting in the genocide of approximately 2 million people. The second was the Fall of Saigon in April 1975 by the People’s Army of Vietnam and the Viet Cong. The third was the People Power Revolution in the Philippines from February 22-25, 1986, which were demonstrations held to oust dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
The sting of these traumatic shared histories is different among the second and third generations because, oftentimes, the family members who were directly involved are not willing to talk about it for a myriad of reasons. But the effects are still long-standing.
One VSA member shared that his father volunteered as a soldier in Vietnam during the war. Through his perspective living and going to school in Vietnam, he said he sees the “Fall” of Saigon as the “Liberation” of Saigon and explained that the takeover of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces unified the country in a way because he did not want to see what happened with Korea happen to Vietnam.
“It was good and bad as well,” he said. “Two sides to it.”
Many in the room had been affected by these events, either through displacement or genocide.
Others talked about the issue of U.S. involvement, like the secret bombings in Cambodia commissioned by President Richard Nixon, or the U.S. government flying Marcos to Hawaii after his exile.
Bonus spoke about intersectionality, the importance in remembering their collective histories, and how all identities are really just social constructions — a theory which argues that as human beings, we create identities either arbitrarily, or based on our values and beliefs, and have the power to change them as we see fit.
In American ethnic studies (AES), intersectionality refers to the spaces of oppression where different cultural groups meet. For instance, people of color might have a shared experience of racism, colonialism, and imperialism. People being oppressed because of their gender, or disabilities, could also share some, or all of those same spaces.
The idea behind intersectionality is to find commonalities that help foster a larger community. With that, there is strength in numbers when it comes to activism. “Voting power” is a good example, Bonus said.
Bonus also pointed out that healing can be a common thread; that remembering a shared history can help give a better understanding as to how an individual or community can reshape their identities moving forward.
“For me personally, I’m Vietnamese and Filipino. I also have a bunch of friends in KhSA,” sophomore Chris Calimlim, who is studying AES and education, communities and organization, said. “I know these are heavy topics, so I’m showing my support and solidarity.”
Reach reporter Ray Alfonso at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlfonsoRaymondD
