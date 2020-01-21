Office of Inclusive Design discussed further at recent board of directors meeting

The Jan. 16 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) continued the discussion on the Office of Inclusive Design (OID) from the Jan. 9 meeting.
Office of Inclusive Design discussion continues
Following up on last week’s presentation by the OID Task Force was Lesley Ellis, manager of the UW’s Disability and D/deaf Cultural Center. Ellis came in to help clarify exactly the niche in which the OID will operate compared to the D Center and the UW’s other disability resources.
The D Center, Ellis said, was founded in 2012 by “a group of politically motivated students who decided that the disability community really wasn’t getting the social and cultural support from the university that they wanted.” Although the Disability Resource Services (DRS) office exists as required by law, Ellis continued, “living with a disability constitutes a lot of other factors, including sociocultural ones, and the D Center was formed to celebrate those experiences.”
The D Center, which recently moved to the HUB from Mary Gates Hall, started mostly as a volunteer-run organization, but has in recent years become a more professional organization, with Ellis being the second professional staffer to join.
“My perspective of the D Center is really multi-layered,” Ellis said. “I feel that we are at once a physical space and a safe space for disabled and deaf students to come and gather and create community with one another. And then we also run events and programs throughout the year, throughout campus in many different avenues to both educate and advocate.”
The D Center has a $5,000 budget to help student clubs fund accommodations for their events. Despite the relatively small size of the budget — Ellis says that’s because only three or four clubs approach the D Center looking for accommodations each year — it still more than covers the current need for accommodations.
Ellis and Camille Hattwig, assistant director of the Student Disability Commission and OID Task Force member who helped present last week, were careful to clarify the differences between the D Center and the OID.
“This office would have considerably more constituencies than just disabled students,” Hattwig said. “That is one of the main constituencies, but it’s not just serving them, so it wouldn’t make sense to move that under the D Center.”
Still, HUB Director Justin Camputaro expressed concerns that the litany of disability resource offices could be confusing to students, something that Hattwig had acknowledged earlier.
“That, as your adviser, I’m going to tell you all right now, it scares me,” Camputaro said. “The fact that you’re even acknowledging and recognizing that to the people that it should matter to, it would be confusing.”
ASUW Vice President Kevin Mendez, who sits on the OID Task Force, said in response that he believes that one of OID’s main goals is to help educate students on the resources available and point them in the right direction.
Passed Legislation
Board Bill 2.37 appoints David Frantz to the Board of Student Publications. Director of internal policy Cooper Robertson raised concerns that Frantz, already the chair of the Elections Administration Committee, might run into a conflict of interest, but his concerns were allayed by another director.
Finance & Budget Bill 6.17 appropriated $1,000 for the Arab Student Association’s Cultural Festival, on Jan. 29.
Finance & Budget Bill 6.18 appropriated $924.84 for the Purple Caster Minions’ event, League of Legends day, on Feb. 1.
Finance & Budget Bill 6.19 appropriated $3,000 for the Chinese Students and Scholars Association’s event, Chinese Spring Festival Gala, Jan. 25.
Finance & Budget Bill 6.20 appropriated $2,000 for Seva’s event, UW Turban Day, to be held in February.
Other notes
Residential Community Student Association (RCSA) Director of Government Affairs Mia Belting reported that elections for RCSA leadership are open now. Students interested in applying should fill out the RCSA Election Intent-to-Run form by Jan. 24. Additionally, Belting reported, HFS professional staff will give a presentation in Alder 104 on upcoming HFS rate increases on Jan. 29.
Robertson noted a proposal, R-26-5, currently making its way through the ASUW Student Senate calling for the Washington state Legislature to impeach Rep. Matt Shea, a Republican representing Spokane Valley in the state House of Representatives. Shea was accused of domestic terrorism in a report commissioned by the state House.
The board noted that the Student Food Cooperative (SFC) has been looking to spin off its Bean Basket bulk food store into an independent enterprise for quite some time now. “The current managers of the SFC, this is not something that they’re deliberating on,” director of programming Daniella Calasanz-Miño said. “They’re very, very set on what they want for next year.” The majority of the discussion thereafter focused on the logistics of the split, including addressing bylaws that require proposals for new entities to be put forward by the end of autumn quarter, and how the current SFC job descriptions would provide for such a split to take place organizationally.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
