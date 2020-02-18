UW Medicine physician with stage 4 lung cancer strives to live authentically

On the day before Thanksgiving in 2016, current UW Medicine physician Morhaf Al Achkar was struck with seemingly grim news.
“When I heard ‘lung cancer,’ my initial thought wasn’t about why or how I got it; I knew that people get cancers and that I’m not an exception,” Achkar said of his stage 4 diagnosis. “My first thought was more about the course of action and what I needed to do next.”
Prior to his diagnosis, Achkar had struggled with Crohn’s disease, but, other than that, he was living an active life. He was physically active and he had a busy schedule consisting of practicing medicine, research, and teaching.
He eventually learned that he has anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangement –– a type of mutation in the ALK gene that results in the growth of cancer cells –– which made him susceptible to targeted therapy in the form of pills.
This meant that he could live longer than the typical patient with advanced lung cancer and Achkar chose immediately to go public on Facebook about his illness.
“I identify as a teacher, so I feel like I can model and share things with others,” Achkar said. “I thought that by doing, by being, by living, by showing, those could be the last things I could do and social media was the right space for that.”
As he stepped back from his routines and prioritized his health, writing became a bigger part of his life as a coping strategy.
“I don’t think language can solve experiences, but language can help unpack it,” Achkar said. “You can choose what to see and what to think and you can choose to wrap certain parts in a certain way. With a pen or a keyboard, you regain control and you become the author of your story.”
For Achkar, writing was also a stepping stone in doing something meaningful and he was curious about what other people living with lung cancer were doing.
“I could’ve started seeing patients day and night, but many other providers can do that,” Achkar said. “What I can do that not many others can is describe peoples’ experience [with cancer] as someone who’s also living it.”
Inspired to turn those experiences into a book, he interviewed 39 people living with lung cancer and reconstructed their anecdotes alongside his own. The final product, titled “Roads to Meaning and Resilience with Cancer”, was published in September 2019 and has sold over 1,000 copies since then.
“Cancer is a terribly isolating disease and the person who’s living with cancer cannot do it alone,” Achkar said. “So for those who are healthy or not yet dealing with cancer, I’m inviting them to be with us and be with the community.”
However, Achkar said he doesn’t have any advice for anyone struggling with lung cancer and he made that clear in his book.
“I want them to be empowered to live with cancer in their own way and there’s not just one way, there are many other ways of doing that,” Achkar said. “It might be meaningful or useful to reflect on the experience of others and see how they do it differently.”
Although sharing his story with cancer has been meaningful, Achkar said he has many other plans, which he refers to as his life projects. He is currently working on his memoir, doing research on the lung cancer diagnosis pathway, and integrating mental health in primary care through the AIMS Center.
Achkar also has his eyes on a much bigger life project regarding the Syrian civil war and understanding the experiences of refugees. This is a subject that is personal to him as a Syrian immigrant, which he discussed in an open letter to President Trump during the 2017 immigration ban.
As he continues to pursue those life projects, Achkar hopes that people learn the importance of living authentically and doing good for others, as he outlined in his book.
“I can transcend my limits by doing things for not only myself but also for others,” Achkar wrote. “I want to live and be here as a person, but if I transcend my limits by doing things and genuinely living for and with my cherished others, then even when I die, I will continue.”
