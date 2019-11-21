In a housing crisis, what is the UW’s role as a landlord?

Last year, the University of Washington raked in about $24 million from leasing to commercial tenants. Where did most of this money come from? The UW’s lucrative Metropolitan Tract in downtown Seattle.
The Metropolitan Tract used to be the UW campus before the university moved to its current location in 1895. Despite the move, the UW still retained ownership of the old site.
Spanning four city blocks, the Metropolitan Tract is home to a number of fancy businesses including the Fairmont Olympic Hotel and Purple Café & Wine Bar. Leasing the property to businesses and developers generates tens of millions of dollars annually to the university, which reinvests its profits into new capital projects.
However, the UW has come under fire in recent years for its management of the Metropolitan Tract, with critics claiming that the university is not doing enough to build affordable housing and promote the public good. Currently, the Metropolitan Tract is home to 90 apartments, with the majority of land used as commercial and office space.
In 2014, the UW greenlit the construction of the Rainier Square Tower in the Metropolitan Tract by the Wright Runstad development group which is slated to become Seattle’s second-tallest building. The tower will contain 700,000 square feet of office space, 70,000 square feet of retail space, 180 market-rate apartments, and a luxury hotel. Seattle city officials criticized the UW’s development tactics, claiming the university did not sufficiently advocate for the public interest.
Meanwhile, the labor union Unite Here Local 8, which represents hospitality workers, said that the university tried to “gerrymander” the mandatory housing affordability requirements to avoid their developer from having to pay more toward affordable housing.
Unite Here Local 8 could not be reached for comment.
With over 55,000 students in the region and thousands of workers, the UW has a big impact on the local housing market. Advocates are calling on the UW to invest more of its resources in affordable housing.
Katie Wilson, the general secretary of the Seattle Transit Riders Union, said in a text that “the UW needs to do more affordable housing on UW-owned land” and argued that the university has an obligation to mitigate its large economic impact.
“If the UW is expanding and adding thousands of workers as well as students, and they’re not going to pay them enough to afford Seattle’s escalating housing costs, then the UW really needs to be actively developing affordable workforce housing on and off campus,” Wilson said.
The Transit Riders Union is also a member of the U-PASS or Fail coalition, which is calling for fully subsidized transit passes for all UW employees.
Former District 4 City Council candidate and UW alum Shaun Scott also criticized the UW’s land management practices during his campaign. In an interview with The Daily, Scott noted that their master plan only includes 400 units of affordable housing, despite a 2018 McKinsey & Company study which indicated that over 14,000 more units are needed across the region to mitigate the housing crisis.
Another UW property, the former UW Consolidated Laundry, may help alleviate the affordable housing crisis.
Located right behind the Mount Baker light rail station, the site used to employ over 100 workers who did the laundry for all of the UW Medicine hospitals and facilities. Despite fierce protests from community members, unions, and elected officials, the University of Washington decided to outsource its laundry procurer and close down UW Consolidated Laundry due to budget cuts.
Valued at $25 million by King County, the land will now be used for affordable housing. According to an email from UW spokesperson Victor Balta, Washington state legislators passed a proviso in the state budget this year, “requiring the UW to transfer the property for free to the City of Seattle by June 2020.”
Reach contributing writer Guy Oron at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GuyOron
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.