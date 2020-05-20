New COVID-19 estimate by UW professor finds potential for ‘staggering number of deaths’

A recent study out of the UW found the potential for a death toll from COVID-19 reaching close to 500,000 this year if the disease becomes as widespread as last year’s flu.
The study carried out by health economics professor Anirban Basu uses data from 116 counties spanning 33 states, estimating the infection fatality rate of those infected and showing symptoms of COVID-19 to be 1.3%, approximately 13 times higher than the influenza death rate.
“We know that last year, 35 million patients fell sick with the flu and about 35,000 people died from it,” Basu said. “If the same number of patients would get COVID-19 as the flu, which is about 10% of the population, you would see a staggering number of deaths, and we know this new virus is much more contagious and virial than what flu is.”
The study uses the infection fatality rate of those who are symptomatic as the closest approximation to the true fatality rate for all cases.
This number could potentially go up if shortages of health care supplies occur or the virus moves into more rural areas. Alternatively, the number could go down if the virus moves from vulnerable populations to more healthy ones.
Basu emphasized this is a crude estimate, not considering demographics such as age, a known factor in the fatality rate for COVID-19. With this, Basu stressed the importance of more work necessary to understand the differences between deaths in the population.
Basu said the only way the economy should be reopened is with increased testing targeted at particularly hard hit communities and the continuation of strict quarantine measures.
“We cannot shut down the economy forever, that's not a credible solution,” Basu said. “So if you do all that, then maybe the infection wouldn’t reach that level in the population, but there is certainly a potential for it to do that, and that's the most worrying part.”
Reach contributing writer Patric Haerle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @patrichaerle
