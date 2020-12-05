University investigation found basketball player Nahziah Carter sexually assaulted two students

Prior to leaving the team, former UW men’s basketball player Nahziah Carter sexually assaulted two people, university investigations found this year.
Carter, a senior, announced he was leaving in a tweet Friday, writing that he was doing so to “pursue my professional career” following “much prayer and conversation with my family.”
On Jan. 14, a student met with the UW’s Title IX Investigation Office, which looks into cases of gender discrimination and sexual harassment, with a complaint against Carter, according to university spokesperson Victor Balta. Shortly after, an investigation began and a no-contact order — a directive “prohibiting a student from having direct or indirect contact, by any means, with another student” — was issued a week later.
That investigation wrapped up Apr. 13 and was forwarded to a hearing officer, a move “which is required by federal and Washington state law before a student can be suspended from the university,” Balta told The Daily Saturday. The hearing on this case was held July 29, and the hearing officer determined in early October that Carter had violated the Student Conduct Code on sexual assault.
Carter was suspended from all basketball team activities Oct. 15 for violating the Intercollegiate Athletics conduct code with no timeline put in place for his return. He appealed the hearing officer’s conclusion and this appeal was denied Dec. 2 according to Balta.
The sanction for this offense was a three quarter suspension from the university, through summer 2021, and made the original no-contact order with the individual who brought the complaint permanent.
Comment is pending from the UW Athletics Department and this story will be updated.
A second student brought forward a complaint against Carter and met with the UW’s Title IX Office on March 17. An investigation began once Carter was notified and a similar no-contact order was issued March 26, according to Balta.
A delay was requested by both Carter and the student, and a hearing was held Sept. 18. Carter was determined responsible for violating the Student Conduct Code regarding sexual assault Nov. 13 and was suspended for two academic quarters, Winter 2021 and Spring 2021. The temporary no-contact order with the complainant was made permanent.
No appeal on this case had been filed by Dec. 4, making the decision final as Carter did not file an appeal within 21 days of the hearing officer’s decision.
“Because the two cases were brought separately and the second case was decided before the conclusion of the first case on Dec. 2, the hearing officer could not consider the first finding as a previous violation while determining the sanction for the second violation,” Balta said in an email.
Melbourne United, an Australian basketball team, are reportedly finalizing a deal with Carter, according to ESPN.
