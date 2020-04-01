UW students create text alerts for COVID-19 tracking, eye a screening device

“Stay at home, save lives,” reads a new alert system designed by two UW students, followed by the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries from COVID-19 in a twice-daily text message.
Sage Khanuja and Nikolas Ioannou, two 16-year-olds studying computer science at the UW through the Robinson Center for Young Scholars, launched the tool about a week and a half ago and are now nearing 1,000 subscribers. Khanuja said in an interview that they get hundreds of new people each day.
The message in the coronavirus texts changes everyday and will also include a “charities of the week” with the aim of pushing its subscribers to help nonprofits that are in “dire need of help” amid the economic ramifications of the virus, according to Khanuja.
It gives subscribers personalized statistics based on their phone’s area code and uses data from Worldometer, which pulls statistics from government and news sources for a constantly updating worldwide count, for its 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. messages.
“I want to know how things are going in my community,” Khanuja said. “It’s a seamless integration into their lifestyles” as a text message.
The two students co-founded Spira, a company aimed at helping people understand respiratory disease, after presenting at the CES trade show in Las Vegas earlier this year. The company is also developing a tool through smartphones so people could screen themselves for respiratory diseases in under a minute.
Using a phone’s microphone, Spira’s machine learning simulates the use of a spirometer, which measures ventilation of air through the lungs, and stethoscope to perform a test that can predict a patient’s risk of respiratory disease and give at-home treatment options.
“Our screening process mimics a doctor’s visit, empowering both the patient and doctor to have instant insight at their fingertips,” Spira’s website reads.
They quickly mobilized a questionnaire to identify COVID-19, which aims to ease the burden on doctors and hospitals that are already overwhelmed helping people who are infected.
Khanuja said he’s talked to doctors who are receiving hundreds of calls per day amid this pandemic which takes up valuable time. However, the alternative is using online resources to self-diagnose, which can be fraught, so the students see their company as “the perfect middleman.”
“We felt inspired to use our tech for the benefit of society,” Khanuja said.
The website where people can take the assessment notes that it is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The data is anonymous and can be used for research purposes. It launched last week, and they estimated that hundreds of people have completed it, if not a thousand.
The screening device was originally seen as an inexpensive tool that could be deployed to rural health care centers in India, Khanuja’s home country, but after garnering interest at CES, Khanuja and Ioannou decided to make it a company. They were planning to soon conduct a clinical study, but that has been pushed back due to the chaos of coronavirus.
The venture is self-funded and aided by grants and awards with most technology costs just in the hundreds of dollars range. They got a grant last week from a fund led by Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal. Spira received $7,500 from the UW’s Hollomon Health Innovation Challenge, including money from winning an award for an application that “has a high likelihood of being used in practical healthcare situations with meaningful impact.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
