Black students demand accommodations and acknowledgement of their needs at on-campus protest

Walking down Memorial Way on the afternoon of June 6, you wouldn’t have been able to guess that around the corner in Red Square, hundreds of students were gathered for the 3 p.m. start of a peaceful rally for Black lives.
But the group of Black student organizers wanted it this way. Besides a flyer that circulated online a couple hours prior to the event, information was spread only through word of mouth to curb the possibility of infiltration by outside groups who may have incited violence.
Mariama Sidibe, who gave a speech at the event, said that attendees were encouraged to only invite “people that they trusted” to protect the integrity of the event. Sidibe said that she chose to speak because she sees the importance of having Black speakers be the central focus of these events.
“I think it’s important to center Black people at the forefront of these movements in terms of being able to have Black people lead the event for safety purposes … as well as making sure that Black voices are heard,” she said. “Us calling out the chants, holding the mic, us saying the things that we can only convey in our Black voices — that’s why I decided to be a part of the protest.”
After hearing speeches from several other Black UW students, including Sunya Nedir, Nura Abdi, and Joshua Adamson, the crowd started marching through Red Square, the Quad, the Husky Union Building, Rainier Vista, Husky Stadium, and the streets of the Ave and Greek Row.
The crowd chanted “Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter,” “No Nazis, no KKK, no racist U.S.A.,” and “I can’t breathe,” reminiscent of the cries heard at rallies across the country sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The entire crowd laid in the intersection of University Way and 45th Avenue Northeast in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor Floyd.
The protests are a response to patterns of police officers’ disproportionate use of force against Black people and other forms of systemic racism that have occurred in the United States for hundreds of years.
There was a moderate police presence throughout the demonstration; one UWPD officer lingered on the outskirts of Red Square during the opening speeches, several officers in patrol cars helped direct traffic on Montlake Boulevard as the crowd took to the streets, and at least five officers parked their cars on 15th Avenue and Northeast 40th Street, past the UW Police Department, to curb the crowd’s path.
The protest stayed peaceful from start to finish, and organizers found it to be a powerful event. The organizers demanded that the UW create accommodations for Black students, acknowledge Black student needs, end contracts with prison laborers, and that UWPD divest from the Seattle Police Department completely.
“They say that the police are armed for unusual circumstances, but being a Black student on this campus is an unusual circumstance,” Kedir said.
President Ana Mari Cauce and other UW administrators have met with several Black students to address these demands. But according to two attendees of these meetings, who asked to remain anonymous, Cauce largely said these changes were outside of her jurisdiction.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta said that neither the president nor the provost have the authority to create a grade mandate for faculty and that UWPD’s partnership with SPD is only to allow UWPD jurisdiction of campus north of 45th Street, where many students live.
“Finals are [this week] and some students still haven’t gotten the accommodations that they needed,” one attendee said. “We want to put pressure on the administration.”
Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emmajewellscher
