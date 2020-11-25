Children might be the last to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

With Pfizer’s recent announcement of a 90% effective coronavirus vaccine candidate, questions have arisen about the vaccine’s availability and distribution. Currently, the vaccine is projected to be available to the public next spring or summer. However, it may take longer for children to receive a vaccination.
“There is, in my opinion, a need for getting children a vaccine, because one, they get sick; two, they can get really sick; and three, they can spread the virus,” Dr. Janet Englund, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the UW School of Medicine and a member of the NIH-sponsored Seattle Vaccine Treatment and Evaluation Unit, said.
At Seattle Children’s Hospital, Englund has seen children infected with COVID-19 also having multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), in which multiple body parts become inflamed.
“The children can get very, very sick and often have to be admitted to the intensive care unit,” Englund said. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is also found in adults, where it is referred to as MIS-A.
Despite this concern, Englund said the reason the vaccine will be available for children at a later date than for adults is safety.
“Just because a vaccine is safe for a 20-year-old doesn’t mean it’s going to be safe for a two-month-old or a two-day-old, and so the reason it takes longer for children trials is because we do them stepwise,” Englund said.
The clinical trials for children are performed in age groups starting from teenagers and working down to infants. For example, the vaccine would be tested in children from ages 12 to 17, and then after results are observed, 5 to 11-year-olds would be tested. The clinical trial process for adults varies from the children’s clinical trial process.
“With the adults, you just do it all at a time,” Englund said. She noted that for children, the number of doses of the vaccine, and how often the doses need to be administered, varies.
Pfizer has recently begun clinical trials to test its vaccine on children between the ages of 12 and 17. Out of the many companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, it is currently the only one that has started testing on children.
Right now, Englund stressed, it is important that parents are making sure their children have received all their other vaccines. Just because children will likely be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine late doesn’t mean they can forgo their other regular shots for things like meningitis, the flu, and measles.
“We the pediatricians right now are much more concerned about [other shots] than we are giving them the vaccine, because we don’t have the [COVID-19] vaccine right now,” Englund said. “But it is very much a problem … Parents think, ‘Just because my kid is home, they don’t need their shots,’ but they really do.”
Reach contributing writer Sanjana Chava at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @chava_sanjana
