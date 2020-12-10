Student senate passes legislative agenda

The Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Student Senate passed its 2021 Legislative Agenda Tuesday, with a focus on student mental health and tuition, among other issues.
Citing economic losses suffered during COVID-19, the agenda opposes any tuition increases and urges the state legislature to expand investments in higher education.
To improve student health care access, the senate is lobbying for a statewide, opt-out health insurance plan that is open to all students. The senate also seeks increased funding for student mental health services to bring the counselor-to-student ratio from roughly 1:1,700 to a recommended 1:1,000.
The agenda also calls for the removal of current campus policing systems in favor of “more transparent and equitable campus safety” and for the reallocation of campus law enforcement funds into other areas, including mental health services, food and housing access, and addiction treatment.
After it was introduced last week, the senate passed the legislative agenda with the following amendments:
In the section “Ensure Equity and Access,” the senate added a clause that urges the state legislature to mandate the addition of a Middle Eastern/North African ethnicity category to official documents, including surveys and studies conducted by individual public departments and institutions.
Senator Amira Elfergani, who represents the Middle Eastern Student Commission, introduced the clause.
Under current federal law, Middle Eastern and North African individuals are identified as white. Elfergani believes this creates inequity and a lack of specific research on the experiences of Middle Eastern and North African individuals.
“This categorization is racially inappropriate,” Elfergani said. “A lot of people within this region are people of color … it’s completely dismissive of their identity. Things like racial profiling and discrimination just don’t get addressed.”
As proposed by senator Esaac Mazengia, the senate added a clause under “Support Campus Sustainability” that urges the state legislature to encourage public higher education institutions to divest from the fossil fuel industry. Mazengia is the sponsor of a separate senate fossil fuel divestment bill.
The UW divested from thermal coal in 2015 and has yet to further divest from fossil fuels. Divestment from all fossil fuels is currently not a part of the university’s climate action or sustainability plans.
Seattle University, a private institution, was the first university in the state to divest from fossil fuels, doing so in 2018.
Other amendments added by the senate included recognizing tribal affiliation as a potential source of discrimination.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
