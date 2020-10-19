Latinx Diabetes Clinic opens at UW Medicine in South Lake Union

Hispanic and Latino Americans are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes compared to non-Hispanic white Americans, with the former having a 17% chance and the latter having an 8% chance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In addition to the impact of diabetes itself, there are other long-term complications that can arise from Type 2 diabetes, including cardiovascular disease and kidney or eye damage .
The CDC also reports that Latinx Americans suffer higher rates of kidney failure and vision loss due to diabetes than other ethnic groups .
To address issues like these, Lorena Wright, a clinical associate professor of medicine at UW Medicine and director of a clinic located at the Diabetes Institute, introduced the idea of creating a clinic dedicated to Latinx patients.
“I brought it up because I am Latina myself ... I grew up in Mexico, and Type 2 diabetes runs very strongly in my family, and I thought that our clinic already has most of the resources that are needed for a Latinx diabetes clinic,” Wright said. “It was just a matter of organizing it.”
Having introduced this idea years ago, the project finally came together after the COVID-19 pandemic revealed many of the health disparities that exist among minority and underserved populations.
The clinic will be open every Tuesday at an already-established clinic within the Diabetes Institute in South Lake Union. While the clinic will be directed toward Latinx patients, it will serve people from all backgrounds.
“Patients will have access to a provider who is bilingual and who is familiar with cultural issues in the Latino community,” Wright said. “We also have a bilingual nutritionist, and our patient support in our front desk are all bilingual.”
These resources are especially important because language barriers can prevent people from immigrant communities from accessing appropriate healthcare.
“The goal is to improve the experience of Latinx patients with diabetes, to increase follow-up and adherence, and ultimately and hopefully, that will result in better outcomes,” Wright said.
By increasing the number of earlier referrals, the clinic will be able to effectively treat patients and prevent more long-term health complications from arising.
Berenice Carrasco, a sophomore at the UW whose family is from Mexico, believes that this clinic can make an impact in serving Latinx patients who have diabetes.
“I have a family member who is diabetic … I do believe it would help the community find easy access and specific care for a doctor,” Carrasco said.
However, there is much more that needs to be done to address the disparities that exist in health care among minority groups. Some steps that can be taken include volunteering for or donating to clinics that serve these populations, and also voting in elections.
“Make sure you are counted in the census, and make sure you vote for people who represent your values and missions,” Wright said.
