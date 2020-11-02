University to introduce unarmed campus safety officers, online reporting tool

UW President Ana Mari Cauce and vice president for student affairs Denzil Suite held a town hall Friday to discuss upcoming changes in policing and campus safety.
“We need to recognize that feelings of safety can vary depending on your experiences and background,” Cauce said. “Police involvement in the killings of Black men and women … have left Black students, faculty, and staff feeling unsafe in the presence of armed police officers.”
Unarmed campus safety responders will be hired to handle situations where an armed police officer is not required. There are five openings for the position.
According to Suite, campus safety officers will respond to calls for service, building lockouts, parking lot issues, bike theft reports, traffic management, and security escorts. They will not be responding to crimes in progress.
Based on a preliminary assessment, 20 to 25% of situations where armed officers are currently used don’t require an armed response, Cauce said.
Suite emphasized the rigorous hiring process, which will include background checks, psychological evaluations, and polygraph tests.
“These safety responders will be interacting with individuals who are potentially vulnerable states of mind, and they’ll also have access to police reports,” Suite said. “This level of diligence on our part is necessary to protect our community and the general public.”
The university is also waiting for approval of an online reporting tool, which will be available 24/7. The tool is primarily intended to report minor incidents, especially situations where a police report is required for insurance filing purposes.
In addition to these changes, the UW Police Department (UWPD) is going through internal review.
“UWPD officers are currently engaging in robust bias and diversity training and in anti-racism and de-escalation training,” Suite said. “They are independently reviewed for bias in their policing, disproportionate impact, and how they’re engaging in dealing with nonpolicing situations.”
In response to demands to cut ties with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Cauce said all partnerships are informal and are meant to give increased control to UWPD officers.
“[I] want to be clear that we have no contracts with the [SPD],” Cauce said. “We have no intention in the foreseeable future of having any contracts with SPD.”
According to the UWPD’s 2020-2021 Security and Fire Safety Report, “the UWPD maintains a working relationship with the [SPD].” Detectives from both departments collaborate on joint investigations, officers have joint trainings, and the two departments have written mutual aid agreements. UWPD also partners with SPD in off-campus areas of the U-District.
“We are very, very committed to reimagining how we do campus safety and policing,” Cauce said. “Any thoughts, suggestions and ideas will be taken very seriously, and we will keep this conversation going.”
A full recording of the town hall is available here. Students can provide feedback and additional suggestions for the university here.
Reach reporter Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
