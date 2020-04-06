Congress suspends federal student loan payments without penalty amid coronavirus

With a greater number of jobs requiring college degrees and costs increasing, more students who decide to attend college rely on loans to finance their education. However, as these loans build up due to varying interest rates, many students often face the stress of paying off their debts.
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed into law a $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress that would provide temporary relief to those millions of student borrowers, among other things.
This law comes as the American economy struggles with record high unemployment rates. The law states that all federally-held student loan payments, which constitutes about 85% of federal student loans, are suspended without penalty through Sept. 30.
In addition to the penalty-free suspension, no interest rates will be applied to student loans and the borrowers who are enrolled in a loan forgiveness program will continue to receive credit toward the program if they are working full-time for a qualifying employer for the next six months.
For the roughly 44.7 million student borrowers in the United States and, according to Kay Lewis, assistant vice provost for enrollment at the UW, the roughly 18,500 borrowers at the UW, this provides temporary financial reassurance, especially as college debt is only one of the many expenses that graduates face.
“During this economic disruption, it is essential that student borrowers be given options that allow them to cover their basic living expenses and health care needs instead of worrying about student loan payments,” Lewis said.
Although this relief is temporary, many believe this was the necessary step to take, especially because of the negative economic impacts like the loss of jobs.
“Many student loan borrowers are often at the start of their career and have not reached their full earning potential,” Lewis said. “And a temporary loss of wages, furloughs, or lay-offs is extraordinarily difficult to manage.”
While this news comes as a relief to the many students who take out loans, the majority of students who attend the UW graduate debt-free.
For undergraduates who completed their degree in 2018-19, the average cumulative debt for those that borrowed was $21,980, Lewis said. However, only 37% of those that graduated from the UW had any debt at graduation.
Compared to the average student loan debt of $32,731 across the country in 2020, the UW’s average is roughly 33% lower. This disparity is attributed to the state’s financial aid investments that help finance the education of thousands of undergrads every year.
“The UW has a robust aid program and our students are successfully competitive for scholarships and work hard in part-time employment,” Lewis said. “This combination of resources as well as family support has kept our loan debt lower for our students.”
