COVID-19 runs through Greek system with 38 confirmed cases

At least 38 students across ten fraternity houses have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Tuesday, according to the UW.
Leaders of the fraternities have reported that these students are self-isolating in their rooms. None of the confirmed cases have reported severe symptoms or been hospitalized.
The spread of the novel coronavirus through the tight-knit Greek system has been a fear among houses since the onset of the pandemic, with some sororities telling residents to leave months ago.
The Greek community currently houses around 1,000 students living in 25 fraternity houses. Residents are being asked to quarantine or self-isolate.
“While we were pleased to see most of the houses had previously taken measures to reduce resident capacity by up to 50% this summer in response to COVID-19, those measures are not sufficient without vigilant, daily preventive measures, such as wearing face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene,” Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, the chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said in an announcement.
UW Medicine has created a pop up testing site outside Madrona Hall, which is within walking distance of the Greek houses. All Greek community residents are being urged to get tested as are those who have had close contact — within six feet for 15 or more minutes — with members of the community.
Students can make appointments at the testing site, but will not be turned away if they don’t have one, according to an announcement sent Tuesday by Interfraternity Council president Erik Johnson.
The site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Students must wear a face covering while there.
“What is occurring north of campus provides lessons for students as they consider their return to campus this fall,” Gottlieb said. “If everyone does their part to keep each other safe, we can continue to engage with one another and with our studies in the University environment by wearing face coverings and remaining physically distant. If we don’t, measures such as what are now required on Greek Row will be inevitable.”
There are currently 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the UW campuses, 113 of which are connected to the Seattle campus, according to the university’s environmental health and safety department.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and General Sections Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com.
