Coronavirus panel addresses mounting concerns

Wariness rolled over campus after the announcement that four students were to be tested for the novel coronavirus. Despite negative test results, tensions have remained.
The UW MetaCenter for Pandemic Preparedness and Global Health Security aimed to address the panic surrounding new cases and inform attendees of the proper behavior moving forward.
The MetaCenter hosted a coronavirus and pandemic disease preparedness panel Feb. 19, comprised of 14 experts, ranging from Washington state health officials to UW researchers.
With over 75,000 confirmed cases globally, and a mortality rate of around 3%, misinformation and fear-mongering can make coronavirus seem like an impending doom. But the UW MetaCenter established that the United States is in good shape for any potential outbreak.
“Risk of becoming infected remains low here,” Judith Wasserheit, chair of the MetaCenter said. “We have to strengthen our ability to prevent, detect, and respond.”
Geoffrey Gottlieb, UW professor of medicine and infectious disease physician, extended praise to the university as it operated in a tough situation dealing with the four students who tested negative for the virus.
“The challenges ... were finding out who they were, getting them appropriately tested, and getting them to a place while they were awaiting testing,” Gottlieb said. “The campus, fortunately, does maintain some isolation unit housing.”
Other preventive measures include the UW’s recent ban on official travel to and from China for all faculty and students, which Gottlieb mentioned. Janet Baseman, professor of epidemiology at the UW School of Public Health, highlighted the student outbreak response team at the university as a well-trained task force.
“There’s not a formula for the way a university can help out during a public health emergency,” Baseman said. “We’d be contributing based on the existing relationships that we have already in place to the extent that we are able.”
Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Public Health Seattle & King County, agreed that Washington is capable of handling a few coronavirus cases, saying that Washington “ranks consistently at the top of U.S. states with respective emergency preparedness.”
But he added an important caveat: The United States healthcare system doesn’t have the funding to handle a novel coronavirus outbreak.
Not only is the healthcare system underfunded for something as contagious as the novel coronavirus, but John Lynch, medical director at Harborview Medical Center Infection Prevention & Control, emphasized how ill-equipped establishments are to deal with the infection’s airborne transmission and the tendency of such viruses to attack healthcare settings.
“I have lots of patients at my facility who are sharing spaces,” Lynch said. “Our emergency department has curtains separating one patient from the next. SARS, MERS, and this new coronavirus have all preyed upon healthcare settings preferentially.”
But the spread of the virus might be stemmed by another form of prevention — vaccines.
Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology at the UW School of Medicine, said there could be a possible vaccine within months.
Amid all the panic, when asked what people can do day to day, Lynch offered a single piece of advice:
“Wash your hands.”
