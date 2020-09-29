States with Republican governors implemented mask mandates nearly a month slower, UW study finds

Experts around the globe have agreed that wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Yet, a new study out of the UW found that in the United States, masks have become a partisan issue.
According to the study, the party affiliation of a state’s governor had the largest impact on the amount of time it took for states to implement mask mandates.
States led by Republican governors on average took 29.9 days longer to issue indoor mask advisories, when controlling for other factors. The second biggest impact — a sizable difference between states in the amount of COVID-19 deaths — only resulted in a difference of 10.5 days. Currently there are 16 states without statewide mask mandates, all of which have Republican governors.
The study is currently under peer review.
This research is part of the UW COVID-19 State Policy Project, led by associate political science professor Christopher Adolph and chair of the political science department John Wilkerson. The project aims to forecast what may happen during the pandemic by understanding how public policy and individual behavior interact.
“Our goal was understanding what made states more or less likely to adopt these policies, and also to support all the research happening in a variety of areas that [relies] on understanding exactly what the states are doing at different times,” Adolph, lead author of the study, said.
To Adolph and his team, it first seemed that there could be a different explanation for at least a portion of the delay in implementing mask mandates, as many of these states are less densely populated than those led by Democrats and may have had lower coronavirus case numbers at first. So the team thoroughly checked a long list of potential factors like population density or neighboring states' mask policies. None came close to giving any sort of explanation for such a large discrepancy.
Republican governors simply did not issue mask mandates in as timely a manner, researchers found.
“Compared to other policies, like closing schools, closing businesses, ordering people to stay at home, restricting gatherings, all of those things with tremendous economic consequences … if you commanded everyone to wear a mask, that doesn't cost anything, and it actually might allow you to do those other things,” Adolph said.
The researchers then began to question the reasoning behind the partisanship around masks and how it could be combatted. A factor more difficult to evaluate for the researchers was how much of this could be explained by President Donald Trump’s lack of strong support for masks.
“We strongly suspect that had Donald Trump been more encouraging of masks, had he modeled wearing them as he supported this, that governors would have felt much more encouraged to pursue the policies,” Adolph said. “We think that it's a lack of cover from the president that has been a critical factor.”
This study highlights what may be the single largest reason that the United States is trailing the world in containing the coronavirus and raises the question of how long those in power will allow politics to overrule common sense, Adolph explained.
“This is a public health policy that is very clearly driven by partisanship,” he said. “And that's tragic, because wearing masks works, is incredibly cheap, and helps us reduce our reliance on far more costly and painful social distancing.”
Additionally, Adolph noted another concern from the study. The indicator that had the largest impact on mask mandates was the reported rate of statewide COVID-19 deaths, which lags several weeks behind current conditions. This makes decisions based off of this data less up-to-date than using live numbers, like positive test rates, showing a worrying trend of flawed reasoning in the fight against COVID-19.
