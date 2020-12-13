New system to identify and support struggling students using Canvas data previewed at ASUW Board of Directors meeting

The ASUW Board of Directors’ (BOD) Dec. 10 meeting saw changes to the ASUW elections policy and a preview of a new system being developed by a UW team to help students who may struggle with remote learning.
Retention analytics dashboard
The BOD heard a presentation on a new university initiative to help students struggling with remote learning. Sean Ferris, manager for student success in the UW’s Office of Student Life, joined to talk about new tools being developed by the UW’s Retention Task Force.
The Retention Task Force, Ferris explained, is composed of members from several departments of the UW and is “focused on undergraduate student retention, student success, and ultimately graduation.”
The task force is working on a pilot project called the Retention Analytics Dashboard (RAD), which uses Canvas data to identify students who struggle or may struggle with remote learning for support before they start failing. Ferris said the RAD measures the frequency with which students access Canvas, utilize its features, access content that instructors upload, and how well they are doing on assignments, among other things.
Because some classes do not utilize Canvas, Ferris said, UW NetID login data was recently added to the system.
Ferris said that the RAD generates a score that can be used to compare students to others in the classes they are taking. The score doesn’t show “how a student is doing in any one particular class, and it doesn’t give us a sense of specific GPA.”
Ferris added that privacy concerns are “absolutely forefront” for the task force.
“We have a first-class privacy office here on campus,” Ferris said. “They have been engaged with us early on and continue to be as it relates to the ethical use of data.”
Ferris said that work on the RAD is still ongoing, and that the task force is mindful of potential partners to reach out to and how best to support the needs of students.
Although the project is not yet broadly known, Ferris said that he is committed to making sure students “feel like this is a safety net there for them, and not somebody looking over their shoulder.”
EPP changes
The BOD discussed Board Bill 4.53, which would change the manner in which ASUW elections are held.
Existing election bylaws (known as the Elections Policies and Procedures, or EPP) were designed prior to the coronavirus pandemic and govern elections held primarily in-person. The new rules mainly alter or add passages that allow the rules to apply to online as well as in-person elections, such as by removing references to printing of physical pamphlets and the physical posting of notices in locations.
The new changes also disallow current BOD members from being campaign managers for candidates.
Director of university affairs Clara Coyote took the opportunity to propose some broader changes to the EPP.
“I am interested in abolishing monetary fines as a response to an offense or violation,” Coyote said. “For someone who has money, that can mean really nothing at all, versus someone who doesn’t, that could mean hours of work equivalent to whatever that fine is.”
Coyote clarified that she was not opposed to retaining a community service penalty, saying that “time is something that is a bit more equal among folks.”
The BOD agreed to a motion by Coyote to send the proposed changes back to the ASUW’s Judicial Committee “with the recommendation of a re-evaluation of monetary fines.”
Passed legislation
Board Bill 2.21 changes ASUW employees from hourly to salaried for winter quarter. This bill is an almost word-for-word repeat of Board Bill 2.05, which did the same for fall quarter; the bills cite the difficulty of tracking hours worked remotely.
Board Bill 2.22 appoints Wendi Zhou to the Arts and Sciences Advisory Council for Students.
Board Bill 5.03, which approves the ASUW’s Legislative Agenda for the school year, was passed. The agenda formally outlines and limits what ASUW employees can lobby on using their positions. This year’s agenda contains 13 main points, focusing broadly on accessibility, equity, support for marginalized communities, and public health.
The Legislative Agenda has been under debate in the student senate for the past two weeks, with members of the BOD giving their feedback during that process.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
