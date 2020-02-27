Alumnus develops new mobile ballot return system

People who voted in the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors election in late January and early February used a new online ballot return system developed by UW alumnus Island Pinnick.
Voters in this obscure election received an email from their county that then linked them to a website. Once the voter was at the website, they filled out their first and last name and then their date of birth.
The website then took them to their appropriate ballot and the voter was able to make their selections. When they were done filling out their selections, they were able to review them all and then electronically sign their ballot.
A major concern people had when voting online was the security of their ballot, but Pinnick believes that the online ballot return system used secure measures to protect people's ballots.
“They’re actually previewing it up in Amazon Web Services,” Pinnick, chief technology officer at Democracy Live, said. “It's a thing called object lock. So object lock is a service that can guarantee that a document can’t be changed at all in any way, they’re immutable.”
The greatest concern that Pinnick had before the election took place was the electronic signature used to verify their identity. He was worried because a lot of people, when signing their name at places like the grocery store or a restaurant, just scribble a line or smiley face. For the online ballot return system, however, voters had to truly sign their name, as if it’s a mail return.
“So through early testing we weren't sure if it was gonna be OK,” Pinnick said. “But it turned out even after they ran through all five thousand voters, the signature approval rating was right on par.”
According to King County Director of Elections Julie Wise, whose office was responsible for verifying the signatures, the challenge rate — how often a signature gets flagged in the verification process — for the King Conservation District election using the mobile ballot return system was 1.25%. The King County elections February special election that used mail out ballots had a 1.5% challenge rate. For something many people felt could be an issue, this low rate was encouraging.
One reason for this decrease in challenge rate, Wise believes, is because voters are required to sign the online ballot before they can submit it.
“One of our biggest challenges we get are people forget to sign the ballot and we have to get a signature by law in order to count their ballot,” Wise said. “So this Democracy Live solution, you are required. It won’t let you go to the next spot unless you complete your signature.”
A big category of challenges in previous elections was when there simply was no signature on a ballot, as a signature is required to count the vote. In previous years, mailing ballots out to everyone who was eligible to vote was very costly to the King County district, which usually draws a very low turnout. The main goals of this online ballot return system were to somehow lower the cost of having people vote, to improve the voter turnout from previous elections, and be a secured, unhackable system.
“The King County district reached out to us because it’s cost-prohibitive for them to mail out ballots to everyone,” Pinnick said. “So they had to kinda try to find this different way to deliver ballots to voters. From their last election, I think they had around 3,000 voters turnout and in this election, I think there were closer to 5,500.”
Wise had a big concern throughout the election: Is this system hackable?
“To not have it be hacked and to have voters be able to access and utilize that and be able to see double the turnout,” Wise said. “On initial look, looks like a good outcome and a successful election.”
Reach contributing writer Nathan Mathisen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NM24118
