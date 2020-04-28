UW Medicine sees decline in heart attack and stroke admissions amid COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors at Harborview Medical Center, managed by UW Medicine, have observed a drop in both heart attack and stroke admissions.
Ravi Hira, a cardiologist at Harborview, an assistant professor of cardiology and medicine, and the director of the UW Acute Cardiac Services and Cardiac Catheterization, said there has been a 50% drop in heart attack admissions since the start of the outbreak.
Hira said this could potentially be associated with the fear of being exposed to COVID-19 in a hospital setting.
“I think patients are trying to avoid coming to the hospitals because they are scared of contracting the disease and dying from it,” Hira said. “They could be trying to ride out their acute symptoms at home instead of coming into the emergency rooms.”
Although it’s possible there’s been a drop in the number of heart attacks regardless of COVID-19, Hira said this is extremely unlikely.
“Things that predispose people to heart attacks including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking do not change across the population overnight,” Hira said. “Also, emotional stress such as that caused by the current economic crash usually causes an increase in heart attacks.”
A similar downward trend with strokes caught the attention of Malveeka Sharma, a neurologist at Harborview and assistant professor of neurology.
With the concern that patients may not be getting the best care possible, Sharma compiled data from academic, Level I trauma, and comprehensive stroke centers at the major epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The study was a collaboration with four other academic institutions including Boston University, Brown University, Columbia University, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center of Harvard Medical School.
The data was centered on the number of emergency department (ED) code strokes and stroke admissions from December to April in both 2019 and 2020. By comparing the two years side by side, Sharma said the most drastic change at Harborview occured in April, where there has been a 50% decline in ED code strokes and a 60% decline in stroke admission since last year. This is also a continuation of a steady decline in cases seen since the second week of March.
There could be several factors contributing to this decline, such as underrecognition of stroke symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and hesitance to go to the hospital for fear of infection. Sharma said, however, there may be more factors they are unaware of at this time.
“These factors are likely the same reason we are seeing a decline in heart attack cases as well,” Sharma said. “Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease go hand in hand and many of the same risk factors contribute to the development of both heart attack and stroke.”
As they continue to gather more data, Sharma said they are planning to investigate other aspects of stroke and eventually publish the trends they are seeing.
In the meantime, Sharma said it is important to continue reiterating the severity of this disease.
“Stroke is an emergency, even in this pandemic,” Sharma said. “The consequences of it are incredibly high and the best course of action is to seek immediate medical attention to give patients the best chance of recovery and outcomes.”
Hira said it is also imperative for heart attack patients to receive emergency care instead of waiting at home, as they risk suffering permanent damage to the heart muscle that cannot be treated or reversed down the road.
“In Washington, hospitals are not overwhelmed the way we see New York City is on TV,” Hira said. “We continue to have staff and doctors available 24/7 to take care of all emergency patients, not just those with COVID-19.”
Reach reporter Shannon Hong at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shannonjhhong
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.