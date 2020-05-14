Senate debates if tuition reimbursements should be distributed

The ASUW Student Senate continued their debate on a bill designed to offer enrolled students partial tuition reimbursements due to the believed lower quality of instruction offered by online courses.
The suggested amendment debated during the meeting would strike the clause guaranteeing a $600 refund for every student enrolled in spring quarter 2020’s tuition statement by June 1.
The senate floor was open to debate on how the bill should be amended to ensure students are receiving the financial care they need.
One main point was how the recently-enacted federal stimulus package offered financial aid to students with demonstrated need. If someone’s need was not met, there are other financial funds available until those needs are satisfied.
Some senators believe that, since this funding is already being offered to UW students, the proposed reimbursements, which add up to $19 million, are not essential and could be allocated toward other pressing issues.
There is a concern that some students need the refunds more than others, so offering every enrolled student financial reimbursement would not be appropriate because not all students have the same financial need. Many senators advocated that students who are struggling financially due to layoffs and unemployment from the pandemic should have access to these funds over students who do not show the same financial need.
Other senators objected that the reimbursement clause in question is the core of the proposed legislation and striking it would end all debate on the bill. They argued that this is an amount the university can offer to refund, which would provide relief regardless of the needs of individual students. Senators pointed out that the majority student opinion, which the senate is supposed to represent, is that students would like or need tuition reimbursement regardless of individual need because the course instruction has declined for all enrolled students.
After much debate, a motion was passed to table all conversation on the specified clause until the next senate meeting.
The senate also discussed ways to increase membership by encouraging registered RSOs to secure a seat in senate.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Zoom links and meeting agendas can be found here.
Reach reporter Nicole Ursprunger at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nicoleursp
