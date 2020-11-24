The UW Center for Human Rights launches 'observatory' to hold immigration enforcement accountable

The UW’s Center for Human Rights has built on its existing work protecting immigrants with the establishment of the “Immigrant Rights Observatory” to use “public records research and community partnerships” to monitor immigrant rights violations.
The observatory was launched in large part as a response to two laws which came into effect in the last two years.
The Keep Washington Working Act, according to the Center for Human Rights website, restricts collaboration with “federal immigration enforcement by police, sheriffs, jails, and local and state agencies.” The Courts Open to All Act “prohibits federal civil arrests at or near courthouses in Washington state, and bars certain forms of information-sharing by court employees and prosecutors with federal immigration authorities.”
While those laws are certainly valuable, they have no built-in enforcement mechanisms, meaning that immigration agencies that violate them can often go unnoticed, Phil Neff, project coordinator for the Center, explained.
The state attorney general may have implemented the laws, but the responsibility of making sure that immigration enforcement agencies follow them falls on the shoulders of the Center for Human Rights and the kind of activist organizations, such as the Washington Immigration Solidarity Network, that the Center collaborates with.
“Our role is to do research about both the policies, and then to the degree we can determine from public records, what is actually happening in practice across the state,” Neff said. “So, if we find practices that seem like they might be a potential violation, then we would share that information with those community partners.”
The relationship between the center and its community partners is a two-way street. The Center makes the expensive public record requests and provides information on any potential violations to the organizations, while the community partners give the Center a clearer, real-time look into what is happening in immigrant communities.
“One of the limitations of our project relying on public records is that we're basically always going to be a few months behind the curve,” Neff said. “So we get most of our real-time information on what's happening from those partners who work with communities on the ground.”
The Center has recently been hearing that immigration enforcement activities began picking up again this summer, after slowing down considerably at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We also continue to monitor deportation flights out of Yakima,” Neff said. “Which has actually taken on a lot of relevance recently, because of the really regrettable fact that those deportation flights have ended up being vectors for COVID.”
The Center for Human Rights plans to maintain the “Immigrant Rights Observatory” for the foreseeable future.
Reach reporter Patric Haerle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @patrichaerle
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.