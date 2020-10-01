Coronavirus cases on Greek Row pass 100 as outbreak surges

The second coronavirus outbreak on the UW’s Greek Row continues to grow at a rapid clip, as cases among fraternity and sorority members hit 104 Thursday morning, the university reported.

This comes less than a day after the Interfraternity Council (IFC) reported 88 cases and two days after the university’s environmental health & safety department (EHS) confirmed 44 positive tests. The first cases in this outbreak were announced Sept. 11.

The most recent update from EHS notes that students have tested positive across nine fraternities and sororities. IFC President Erik Johnson told The Daily Wednesday that the then-reported 88 cases were found in eight chapter facilities: four fraternities and four sororities. Not all of the students who have tested positive live in chapter houses, and some reside in live-out facilities.

In a message to IFC and Panhellenic members, EHS Medical Director Geoffrey Gottlieb urged Greek community members to get tested for COVID-19, noting that “case counts have increased rapidly over the last several days.”

Gottlieb, the chair of the university’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, specifically is pushing students to get tested through the Husky Coronavirus Testing program, launched a week ago as students were moving into housing.

“Please encourage others you live with and those you have spent time with to join you in enrolling and getting tested,” Gottlieb wrote in the message Thursday.

Students can get tested through the program at the UW Club on campus (located near Hall Health Center), where they can insert the swab themselves into each of their nostrils. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours. Of 1,009 tests conducted through the program so far, 11 have come back positive. This amounts to a positivity rate of 1.1%.

Gottlieb urges fraternity and sorority members who test positive to self-isolate where they are currently living and only leave for medical care or testing.

Student occupancy in Greek community housing has dropped from about 3,400 to under 2,000 this fall, according to UW Fraternity & Sorority Life director David Hotz. Over the summer, about 1,100 students lived across 25 Greek Row houses.

Dozens test positive for coronavirus on Greek Row as second outbreak spikes: 90 cases The UW is seeing its second large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 on Greek Row as 90 students have tested positive as of Thursday morning.

An earlier outbreak on Greek Row in June resulted in 154 students testing positive for the coronavirus across 15 houses. Residents of the Greek community were urged to get tested right away, and the university set up a pop-up testing at Madrona Hall on UW’s North campus, which administered 1,300 tests in the days following the initial cases to get all 1,100 or so fraternity residents tested for the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 430 people have tested positive for the coronavirus across the UW’s three campuses, according to EHS. A vast majority of these cases are associated with the Seattle campus, with 347 students, 55 staff, and nine faculty members having tested positive. Of the students, members of the Greek community make up more than half of the positive cases.

Reporter Annie Denton contributed to this report.

Reach News Editors Jake Goldstein-Street and Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.