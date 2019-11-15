Regents discuss expensive IT overhaul, relationship with state Legislature

At their Nov. 13 meeting, the board of regents (BOR) focused on the development of a big-budget project that would replace the UW’s current financial and business systems.
The UW Finance Transformation Program (UWFT) will be a large-scale IT overhaul that aims to modernize financial processes deemed inefficient and lacking transparency. This program will replace the COBOL-based accounting system that the UW has used for 43 years, a system that has already been replaced by most other universities.
President Ana Mari Cauce believes the Finance Transformation Project to be “absolutely critical” in this year’s academic strategic planning, but stressed that its price tag will concern people.
“It’s going to be very expensive, but at the end of the day we will get more nimbleness,” Cauce said.
The specific cost of the finance transformation wasn’t mentioned, although Provost Mark Richards likened it to the cost of a new building on campus.
Although some questioned whether the state could help fund the project, other regents explained that the state is more likely to invest in university funding that goes directly to student services.
They are less inclined to fund IT or infrastructure projects, including the notorious $1.7 billion deferred maintenance of old plumbing and leaky roofs that have yet to be repaired due to lack of funding. Cauce’s strategy is to avoid asking the state for investments they’d be compelled to decline.
Other notes
Although limited resources seemed to be the focal topic of the regent’s meeting, Cauce was also sure to reflect on the approaching culmination of the largest capital campaign by any public university in the country, with $6 billion worth of contributions underway.
The UW, along with UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley, were also the recipients of a $106 million gift from Sonoma-based philanthropists Joan and Sandy Weill. This gift launches the Weill Neurohub, which will innovate cross-disciplinary neuroscience research and projects for the three West Coast universities.
These kinds of projects, Cauce believes, will also help the UW be seen as a partner and problem-solver in the state Legislature, rather than “another hungry mouth to feed at the table.”
Board Chair Joel Benoliel acknowledged it might be difficult for some people to rationalize that the capital campaign is a $6 billion success and yet there are shortfalls in financial resources. He clarified that more than half of that headline number is future promises and pledges to pay, not necessarily cash.
Reach contributing writer Jackie Light at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @yackielight
