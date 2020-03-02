Brooklyn Ave apartments could scale up to 24 stories

In addition to the new Link light rail station, the face of the U-District is about to change in the coming years with new apartments being constructed along Brooklyn Avenue Northeast.
Although still early in the process, the Tyee and Levere apartments behind Elm Hall are soon to be a 24-story apartment building with about 300 living units, two to three levels of underground parking, and space for retail on the ground floor.
During a community outreach meeting Saturday, architects Homero Nishiwaki and Jen Lien shared their design proposals for the project.
Because of the new light rail station to open in 2021, many want the convenience in commuting to work downtown. According to a comprehensive housing market analysis for the greater Seattle area, the U-District had one of the lowest vacancy rates — at 4.5% — since the fourth quarter of 2013. As a result, both larger apartment units for families and single bedroom homes for students will be included in the new building.
Currently, Tyee consists of 300-square-foot studio apartments and 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.
In the new tower plan, each residential floor would consist of 10 units ranging from 570 to 930 square feet and balconies on opposite corners of the building. The interior of the ground floor includes a common living room, a coffee shop, and two workspaces.
Influenced by buildings on the UW campus and modern designs that highlight open airspace, Nishiwaki and Lien decided the exterior design of the new building will include two different designs.
While the two sides of the building that face the UW are to have a traditional masonry design similar to those of the UW dorms and the UW genome sciences building, the two sides facing Interstate 5 are to have a modern glass design.
“The idea is to have two expressions of the building depending on where you see the building from,” Nishiwaki said.
As a courtesy to other high-rise buildings that are being built on the same block, Nishiwaki and Lien have adjusted their building to have an oblique shape to create space on the outside. While visually appealing, this design also meets the U-District design guidelines to avoid unmodulated boxy forms that create large shadows and lack visual interest.
According to a member from the U-District Partnership, even though taller buildings are more costly to build, steps are being taken to fund it as taller buildings are more practical for the city and desired by the community, despite changes that they might have on the community.
Nishiwaki also explored the idea of incorporating the current Levere building as part of the new building, as the Levere could be seen as a significant community artifact, having been there since 1927. However, the Levere will most likely be reconstructed to be the base of the new building and retail space.
“As far as a landmark it doesn’t meet the criteria for a historic building,” Nishiwaki said.
While this new building will contribute to creating a new image for Brooklyn Avenue in the coming years, this project is still early in development and should receive a final recommendation from the city’s Design Review Board later this year before beginning construction.
Reach contributing writer Ally Wong at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @allykwong
