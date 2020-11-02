Women and workers of color fill most high-risk low-reward jobs, UW study shows

On March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order for Washington state. While some workers have been able to stay home, others making up essential infrastructure have had to continue to work. This burden is not one that is shared equally.
The Washington State Labor Education and Research Center (WALERC) conducted a study that identified workers who have high-risk and low-reward jobs. There are over 900,000 workers in Washington state whose jobs are classified as both hazardous and economically precarious: 70% of these workers are deemed essential by the stay-at-home order; 66.5% are women, and 35% are not white.
The WALERC works with community and labor organizations on economic justice issues. Its goal is to advance research in issues affecting workers in Washington state.
This year's COVID-19 outbreak brought many new challenges to the workplace that the center wanted to explore.
“Almost immediately there were reports of workplace outbreaks,” David West from the WALERC said. “So we knew that there was an occupational component to this, and part of what we wanted to see was what does that look like, who are these people, what are their incomes, is it mostly women… that was why we undertook the study”
Wanting to see who was affected by this overlap and what policies could be targeted to support them was what prompted the researchers — Michael Mulcahy, a retired sociologist, Marissa Baker, an assistant professor in environmental and occupational health sciences at the UW, and West — to look into it further.
In order to identify the groups affected by this overlap, the team created a dataset of 694 jobs of essential occupations based on a Labor Market Information Institute (LMI) list.
Out of the 694 jobs included in the dataset, 415 were considered essential under the stay-at-home order. These industries included sectors such as public health, emergency services, food and agriculture, transportation, communications, and financial services.
The LMI list gave Standard Occupation Classification codes to these different occupations, which allowed for the database of occupations to be combined with data regarding COVID-19 exposure hazard, economic conditions, and demographics.
Economic precarity was determined based on median hourly wage, workers’ access to health insurance and participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and the average amount of other need-based government assistance workers received.
The COVID-19 exposure risk score was calculated using 10 measures, among them physical proximity, face-to-face discussion, exposure to disease or infection, and common use of specialized safety equipment.
Using this information, the researchers were able to determine that women worked in high-hazard and economically precarious occupations at a rate of 39.1% above their representation in the general workforce; for Black workers, this overrepresentation rate was 43.1%.
Groups were determined by responses to the census, the American Community Survey, and the Current Employment Statistics survey, according to West.
Identifying which groups were overrepresented allowed the group to present information to “help policymakers seeking to design a safe and inclusive economic recovery,” the report reads.
In addition to its analysis on overrepresentation, the report includes policy recommendations regarding workplace hazards and economic insecurity.
“We can’t go down to Olympia and tell legislators this is what they should do, but we can put recommendations out, and then various stakeholders and legislators can read them and decide whether they think these make sense or not,” West said.
Knowing which essential workers are in high-hazard, low-reward occupations can help legislators to better support them moving forward, and the policy recommendations exist to support that.
Reach reporter Teresa Bonilla at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @toomuchteresa
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.