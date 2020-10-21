Universal U-PASS temporarily replaced with opt-in and ORCA LIFT; no plans yet for winter quarter

Amid a global pandemic that demands cleanliness and social distancing, several local transit agencies, including King County Metro and Community Transit in Snohomish County, announced the suspension of fares earlier this year. Ridership numbers plummeted as schools and workplaces closed and students and workers switched from commuting on buses to working remotely.
Between the suspension of fares and the reality that the multitude of students not returning to campus for fall quarter had little use of bus service, the Universal Student U-PASS Advisory Board (UPASSAB) announced Sept. 8 that the U-PASS had been suspended for the autumn quarter. The fee would not be charged, and students would not have the usual unlimited access to local public transport.
However, King County Metro announced the reinstatement of standard transit fares just days before the start of the school year, leaving those still living in Seattle without the public transit access that has become a staple of campus life.
“Once they made the decision to suspend the U-PASS for fall quarter, there wasn’t really a way for us to turn it back on for the quarter,” Caryn Walline, UW Transportation Services commute options and planning manager, said. Since fees are billed to students in the tuition statement at the start of the quarter, relevying the fee onto students would not be feasible, according to Walline.
In June, the ASUW granted the UPASSAB “the power to suspend the Universal Student U-PASS fee on a quarter-by-quarter basis in emergency situations,” as long as the program remains financially viable.
The decision to ultimately suspend the program came in July and was reviewed by the ASUW, the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), and members of the UW administration, Walline said.
Among the conversations the UPASSAB had was one surrounding the possibility of the reinstatement of fares by transit agencies during the program suspension.
“The decision was made that transportation services would have a U-PASS option available that students could opt into at the employee rates,” Walline said, adding that “just over 625 students” have opted in so far. The opt-in rate is $150 per quarter and will be prorated if purchased after Oct. 1.
Eligible students could also consider the ORCA LIFT program, which provides discounted public transport for those making “less than double the federal poverty level.”
So far, no plans have been announced regarding the U-PASS for winter quarter.
“We’re waiting to hear what the university’s plan is for classes,” Walline said, adding that those interested in providing feedback can email the UPASSAB at upassab@uw.edu or attend a meeting of the advisory board. Meetings of the UPASSAB will be posted on its website once scheduled.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
