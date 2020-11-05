What UW students need to know from election results

You probably know how the presidential race and senate elections are going nationally, but what about the races that most affect the UW student body?
A ballot proposition to fund $1.7 billion in improvements over the next 20 years for Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, which is managed by UW Medicine, was approved. This is an unsurprising victory as little opposition was waged in the weeks leading up to the election. Approving Proposition 1 had garnered nearly 77% of ballots counted through Wednesday.
The measure includes $952 million for a new tower, $79 million for a new outpatient behavioral health building, and more than $700 million for seismic upgrades and other building renovations.
The race to represent the U-District, and nearby neighborhoods, in the state house drew a lot of attention from students, with many hoping to unseat longtime Democrat Rep. Frank Chopp in favor of Sherae Lascelles, who prefers the Seattle Peoples Party. Chopp had about two-thirds of the vote, as of Wednesday, compared to about 32.8% for Lascelles. An upset of the longest-serving house speaker in state history in this race would have been shocking.
The other race for state representative for this 43rd Legislative District was won easily by incumbent Democrat Rep. Nicole Macri, who has received over 91% of the vote.
There were several King County charter amendments on the ballot meant to change the operations of county law enforcement in the wake of mass protests against systemic racism and police brutality. Charter Amendment 5, which would return the King County Sheriff’s job to an appointed position rather than an elected one, currently has 56% of the vote across King County. Another that would give the county council more power in changing how the department of public safety’s work is handled had over 62% of the vote Wednesday.
Other amendments looking to improve police accountability and transparency were also passing easily, each with over 80% of the vote. One would give the county Office of Law Enforcement Oversight the authority to subpoena documents and witnesses in investigations of police misconduct and another would require inquests into police-related deaths.
Referendum 90, a statewide ballot measure looking to implement comprehensive sexual health education in Washington’s public schools, had almost 74% of the vote in King County, and nearly 60% statewide, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of the state’s 7th Congressional District was sailing to re-election, with almost 85% against a Republican challenger. The district includes most of Seattle and some of its most immediate northern suburbs.
Reporter Annie Denton contributed to this article.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com.
