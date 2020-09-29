Gendered differences in COVID-19 immune response

Men make up 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results of a study conducted by the Greninger Lab at the UW could help explain why.
In order to examine differences in immune response, the lab performed shotgun RNA sequencing of 430 nasopharyngeal swabs, which allowed them to collect information about not only the virus but also the host's response.
According to Nicole Lieberman, lead author of the study, when cells are infected and the virus begins to replicate, it will typically be detected by the innate immune system and the body can then respond accordingly. However, COVID-19, like SARS-CoV-1 and MERS, prevents this from happening.
COVID-19 triggers what is known as a dysregulated immune response she said. It stops the initial response, allowing the virus to replicate unnoticed by the immune system. By the time the immune response is activated, the virus has already reached high levels.
The response to the virus then happens all at once, overwhelming the body.
To effectively fight off the virus, as Lieberman put it, people need to have an appropriate immune response.
“In some populations, particularly in men and the elderly, what happens next after the virus is detected in the body can go a bit haywire.” Lieberman said.
The study shows that men have reduced levels of B cell and NK cell transcripts, while also having higher levels of nuclear factor kappa-B signaling inhibitors, which could be inhibiting an appropriate antiviral response.
This gendered variation in immune response is not something that is specific to COVID-19. It is a pattern that has been seen with other viruses as well, including the flu.
While this study identified differences in B and NK cell transcripts, previous studies with other viruses have looked into other connections.
A study published in 2017 showed that estrogen receptor signaling played a key role in protection from the SARS-CoV virus in women.
Additionally, there are more genes relating to immune response on the X chromosome than on the Y chromosome. Cisgender men only have one X chromosome, while cisgender women have two, which creates an inherent difference in levels of gene expression.
“I think that there is a complex interplay between a lot of those [immune regulating] processes in men and women, and I’m not sure if any of them is actually the smoking gun,” Lieberman said.
While the study can’t pinpoint whether the exact mechanisms causing the gendered differences seen in immune responses to COVID-19 are the same as they are for other viruses, it does show that COVID-19 operates in a way that is consistent with a pattern. Additional research in a controlled setting would be key in providing the detail necessary to figure out exactly why men and women respond differently to COVID-19.
