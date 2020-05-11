Twenty-one UW projects awarded COVID-19 rapid response grants

To address the impacts of the novel coronavirus and improve understanding of the virus, the UW Population Health Initiative awarded 21 faculty-led projects COVID-19 rapid response grants late last month.
The total value of the awards from the Population Health Initiative is approximately $350,000. However, many projects were awarded additional funds from their respective schools, bringing the total sum of financial awards up to $820,000.
One of the projects, led by urban design and planning professor Dr. Jan Whittington and architecture professor Gundula Proksch, is examining economic and social welfare through analyzing the relationship between social distancing policies and local businesses’ design.
“We live among urban designs and urban spaces and facilities that we have developed in an environment quite literally free of the problem of pandemic,” Whittington said. “When the pandemic hit, I thought clearly with policies like social distancing and physical distancing, what we would be seeing is our shortcomings in the design of our spaces.”
The researchers plan to survey businesses providing public services and those operating in the private sector, such as restaurants, grocery stores, and food delivery services. They will then analyze the relationship between social distancing policies, businesses’ physical facilities, and their economic and organizational outcomes.
“The availability of the grant and the timing of it was extraordinary and fit well with our purposes and needs as researchers,” Whittington said.
Funding from the grant will enable the researchers to gather data on the service models of essential businesses and services in the wake of COVID-19, according to Proksch.
Much of the data for the project is being crowdsourced. The team asks that Seattle residents take and submit photos of how local food-service businesses have adapted with social distancing. Photos may be submitted by tagging or direct messaging the team’s Instagram page, @ccls.uw, or emailing cityfood@uw.edu.
Grants will also fund projects that look beyond the United States, such as Dr. Rachel Heath and Dr. Tyler McCormick’s project measuring occupational health and safety in low-income countries.
“In low-income countries, there’s less rationale for very strict lockdown that I think most people agree makes sense in high-income countries,” Heath said.
Heath, a professor of economics, and McCormick, a professor of sociology and statistics, plan to examine industrial settings in low-income countries and propose ways to protect industrial workers’ health and safety.
“We’re going to try to figure out ways to make production happen as safely as possible,” Heath said. “That way [workers] can keep their livelihood without getting sick.”
The team will conduct telephone-based interviews with garment industry workers in Bangladesh. Heath explained that the money from the grant will go toward paying participants in their research study, as well as those conducting the surveys.
Much of the funding from the grants will aid researchers in expanding their sample size. This is evident in another project aimed at mitigating the mental health consequences of the pandemic which has been expanded into a nationwide project.
The project is led by psychology professor Dr. Jonathan Kanter and sociology professor Dr. Christine Leibbrand. Their project aims to better understand the mental health impacts of COVID-19 and propose evidence-based suggestions to help individuals cope.
“We recognized very early on in the crisis, with the social distancing mandates and school closures, that this was going to hit people’s mental health pretty hard,” Kanter said.
Their project initially surveyed people from the King County area through smartphone surveys but is now being expanded into a nationwide study thanks to the rapid response grant.
Kanter noted a hopeful finding from the team’s initial research.
“The Seattle data suggests that Seattle for the most part is coping remarkably well,” Kanter said. “There’s actually a note of optimism in our data. We are a resilient and adaptive group.”
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.