UW Medical residents resolve two grievances amid ongoing contract negotiations

The UW Housestaff Association (UWHA), which represents medical residents and fellows, has been locked in contract disputes with the UW for more than 10 months.
Between negotiation sessions and recent furloughs by UW Medicine, UWHA has come to agreements with the UW and settled grievances regarding parking charges and resident use of vacation time.
In 2018, UWHA member Jonathan Dang noticed that he was being charged for night and weekend parking. This was a direct violation of their contract, which states that night and weekend parking for residents is free of charge.
Initially, Dang said that he attempted to inquire with the department of UW Graduate Medical Education (GME) and the parking office, but there was no solution in place for reimbursement.
Following further investigation by UWHA, it was apparent that this was a widespread issue among residents. Brenna Stroup, executive director of UWHA, said that residents were not only affected financially by these parking charges, but also emotionally.
“I think many residents feel discouraged and disrespected when they see benefits they've been promised, and be swept under the rug,” Stroup said. “They’ve been guaranteed something that their employer doesn’t follow through on, so it creates a level of distrust.”
In November 2018, UWHA filed a grievance and only one month of negotiation later, UW Medicine informed the union that they were unable to reach a settlement. In spite of this, UWHA persisted and continued to conduct bargaining sessions with UW Medicine.
Kisha Clune, lead negotiator of UWHA, said UW Medicine’s early remedy offers were not adequate and that it took a long time for them to take the grievance seriously.
“Only when we escalated the grievance process to the point of planning to go to a state-appointed arbitrator did UW start engaging a reasonable negotiation process and making remedy offers that were reasonable,” Clune said.
Eventually, the two parties agreed on a settlement, which was signed May 8. According to the settlement, residents who have been charged for parking overnight and on weekends since September 2018 will be reimbursed in their paychecks.
Although UWHA is relieved that they have a semblance of recourse, Dang said the settlement is still flawed because any residents who were charged prior to September 2018 will not be reimbursed, even though the contract started in 2016.
The other grievance that was recently settled regarded vacation time. Under the previous policy, residents had to double-count days they were scheduled off — such as holidays or weekends — as one of their vacation or sick days.
“Our residents currently receive less vacation time than 75% of residency programs nationwide, so every single vacation day we are allotted is precious,” Stroup said. “This policy restricted the number of days off residents receive each year, which has an increasing impact on our wellbeing.”
Stroup said that the negotiation process for this grievance was speedier than normal. UWHA filed a grievance last August and signed the settlement agreement with the UW less than a year later on May 19.
The settlement allows residents who followed the previous policy to have their vacation day allotment rectified. The updated policy where residents no longer have to double-count vacation days will go into effect July 1.
Currently, UWHA is working to address the lack of sleep rooms for residents at Northwest Hospital, a grievance process that began last August.
“We are proud of what our union has been able to achieve and we will continue to hold UW accountable to our contract,” Stroup said. “One of the leading reasons for organizing our union was having the ability to enforce our contract and we’re doing that.”
The next negotiation session will be held June 9 at 3 p.m. More information can be found on the UWHA website.
Reach reporter Shannon Hong at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shannonjhhong
