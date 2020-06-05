Emotional well-being as a COVID-19 ICU nurse

Healthcare professionals are trained to care for others, treat symptoms, and save lives. Rarely, however, is the emphasis placed back onto the medical workers themselves, especially in regards to emotional well-being.
With the devastation brought on by COVID-19, though, that need may be more potent than ever.
“[Healthcare workers] do their medical debriefs, but rarely engage in the emotional side of debriefing, especially when something goes wrong,” Anne Browning, assistant dean for well-being at the UW School of Medicine, said. “I think medicine realized that some positions were even seeing what looked a lot like post traumatic stress happening after these traumatic events or accumulated hardships.”
Kaitlyn McDow, a UW Medical Center intensive care unit (ICU) nurse who works with COVID-19 patients, has first-hand experience on the frontlines of fighting a global pandemic. She emphasized the unpredictable nature of the work, recalling patients, some even relatively young, who seemed like they were going to be fine, but were not.
“There were times where my coworkers would take mental health days, because they just couldn’t come in after having a death, and then coming in and having another death,” she said. “A lot of us try to stay strong for the family and for the patient, but there were times I would drive home, crying. ”
The Peer to Peer Program, launched by Browning before COVID-19 hit, is an informal resource where someone can request help for themself or refer a colleague who is struggling, and be provided with a supportive listener. Peer supporters are trained to give support to colleagues both on the fly, as well as more formally. These interactions are confidential, with no notes taken and nothing reported out, according to Browning.
“It's just someone who's experienced the hard stuff too who can help the other person process,” Browning said.
For McDow, a strong sense of camaraderie within the ICU helps her ride out the emotional waves. She cited things like being there for each other, playing music out loud, and arranging their mobile computer workstations in a big circle to be near one another (while still staying six feet apart).
“Just spending ‘vent time’ with each other,“ she said. “Realizing that we all have it really hard, and all of us are sharing this experience together.”
