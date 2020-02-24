ASUW brings student health care task force to state legislators

Students attended a town hall with state lawmakers that represent the UW area Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, to acknowledge the work legislators have done on the Washington College Grant (WCG) and advocate for a student health care task force.
The WCG was established last year and helps low- and middle-income students pay for higher education at many in-state schools. Although there was a $125 million shortfall because many students were eligible for the program, legislators have worked to solve this issue for the upcoming year.
“We put our heads together,” Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said at the town hall. “I am delighted to say that we have passed the bill already with broad support, that the governor has signed into a law, and will provide roughly $250 million of additional support to make sure every kid in our state that can get into college doesn’t have to worry about paying for college and that our institutions have plenty of money to be able to do work that they need to.”
According to the UW Office of Student Financial Aid, undergraduate students receive $400 million in financial aid per year and 52% of the university’s 45,925 students receive some form of aid.
“We will give them money, but they have to support the 4121 and do the right thing with the money and make sure it doesn’t get cycled off with the administrative process,” Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, said. “It’s got to go to students in the targeted and selected professions we need in our society, like … behavioral health for example.”
Residents of the 43rd Legislative District and student activists continued to express their concern on other issues during the forum, including sex education in K-12 schools, taxing Amazon with no preemption, behavioral health, and climate change.
At the end of the meeting, students from the UW, including Spencer Lively, the ASUW director of legislative affairs, Arshia Nilchian, an ASUW Office of Government Relations intern, and Jeremy Moon, chair of the UW Services and Activities Fee (SAF) Committee, talked to Pedersen and Rep. Nicole Macri, another Seattle Democrat, about the Student Health Care Task Force. Because the UW does not offer health insurance to domestic students, the task force is advocating for a program to help students in the UW community.
While speaking to Pedersen, Moon said $8 million is spent on mental health services for the UW annually and only $1 million comes from state funds. If this budget is approved, it will go toward making healthcare more widely available to students and the UW community.
The SAF Committee also has an agenda to reform the budget of Hall Heath and promote mental health services without taking away from primary care and wellness.
Until the budget is released Monday morning, these students are uncertain if they will receive funding to make this change for campus.
“If we can get more information and start efforts, it is going to be a huge, huge benefit to the UW community,” Moon said.
Reach contributing writer Ally Wong at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter @allykwong
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.