Women losing their jobs at higher rates than men in the wake of COVID-19

As the novel coronavirus has led to sudden mass layoffs in the U.S., women have been disproportionately affected, making up nearly 60% of jobs lost in its wake.
A study done by the Institute of Women’s Policy Research in March showed that women’s job losses due to COVID-19 overwhelmingly outnumbered men’s in nearly every sector of the economy. Since the study was published, applications for unemployment have exceeded 10 times the numbers published and continue to rapidly grow every day. Despite this data gathered in the early stages of the pandemic, it gives insight on how gender inequality will play a role in the aftermath of the virus.
Service sector jobs that include education, leisure and hospitality, and food service were heavily cut as nearly 30 million Americans filed for unemployment since state economies started to shut down. Women make up a majority of service sector jobs.
Diana Pearce, director of the UW’s Center for Women’s Welfare, believes this recession is unlike any other that we’ve had in our country’s history.
“It’s a pretty unusual kind of recession,” Pearce said. “In a usual recession, it’s not just women who lose their jobs first or at a higher rate.”
The economic crisis of 2008 caused severe cutbacks in male-dominated fields such as manufacturing and construction, Pearce said. Jobs in these fields, however, were adequately paid and were more likely to have benefits that provide a sense of security in a recession. They were also more likely to be able to return to work after the recession.
Service jobs, on the other hand, do not have the same financial comfort.
Women already earn lower wages than their male counterparts, making up two-thirds of the country’s lowest-paid workers. Women of color, in particular, have an even larger wage gap than white women, putting them at an even greater disadvantage. The service jobs they hold often do not have adequate benefits of healthcare, paid sick leave, or unemployment insurance that are vital in financial stability during normal circumstances, let alone a public health crisis.
Women are also the sole provider or co-breadwinner in half of American families, bearing more responsibility for child care and leaving the loved ones under their care particularly vulnerable.
On the other hand, Pearce also stressed that women make up more than half of essential workers, from doctors and nurses to grocery store clerks, so they are forced to be on the frontlines and risk their lives with very little protection.
“Essential workers are disproportionately women so they have to face the psychological burden of ‘Do I go to work and risk bringing this back to my family or getting sick and dying myself?’” she said.
Despite the country’s rate of infection still rapidly growing, some states are eager to get their economies back up and running, forcing Americans around the country to choose between protecting their health or going back to work to survive. Pearce, however, believes that Americans will never be able to return to a sense of normalcy as the crisis has exposed the many flaws in the system.
“We’ve had a very precarious economic situation for many people,” she said. “It was invisible to people and now all of a sudden they are discovering that they’re only a paycheck away.”
Reach reporter Maya Tizon at news@dailyuw.com.
